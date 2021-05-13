ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Blake Trevathan drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher as Fairland (17-6) defeated Lawrence County (18-4) in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
The sophomore righthander allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, he had a two-run single and a sacrifice fly. Gavin Hunt went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Blaze Perry and Alex Rogers each drove in two.
Abner Collinsworth hit a two-run home run for the Bulldogs. Ethan Whitt was 3 for 3.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 000 300 2 -- 5 6 3
FAIRLAND 200 080 x -- 10 7 3
Maynard, Collinsworth (5) and Fletcher, Preston (5); Trevathan and Perry.
Hitting: (LC) Collinsworth HR 2 RBI, Whitt 3-3, Maynard 2B, B. Fletcher 2 SB; (F) G. Hunt 2-4 2 RBI 2 SB, Trevathan 3 RBI, Rogers 2B 2 RBI, Perry 2 RBI, Cummings 2B.
CABELL MIDLAND 13, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Drew Elkins, Cory Sweeney and Jeff Jezewski drove in two runs apiece to lead the Knights' rout of the host Black Eagles.
Elkins and Jezewski went 2 for 2 and Sweeney 2 for 3. Clay Holmes was 3 for 3. Curtis Ball was 2 for 3. Lloyd Akers went 2 for 3 for South Charleston.
RIVERSIDE 1, SPRING VALLEY 0: Braden Bondurant scattered six hits and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings as the homestanding Warriors nipped the Timberwolves. Tyler Perdue's run in the first inning was the difference.
Branson McCloud hurled a no-hitter for Spring Valley.
IRONTON ST. JOE 21, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Michael Mahlmeister pitched a no-hitter to lead the Flyers (15-5) to a rout of the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Mahlmeister struck out 10 and walked one. He also went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Brady Medinger went 3 for 3 with three RBI. Jimmy Mahlmeister was 2 for 5 with three RBI. Jackson Rowe was 2 for 2 and drove in two. Blake Stuntebeck had two RBI, as did Elijah Rowe, J.C. Damron and Matt Sheridan. Drew Brown was 2 for 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 493 41 -- 21 16 0
SOUTH GALLIA 000 00 -- 0 0 5
M. Mahlmeister and Stuntebeck; Oram, Beegle (2) and Murphy.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 2-5 3 RBI, Damron 2 RBI, J. Rowe 2 RBI, E. Rowe 2 RBI, Weber 2B, M. Mahlmeister 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Brown 2-2, Medinger 3-3 2B 3 RBI, Sheridan 3 RBI.
SYMMES VALLEY 8, PIKETON 4: Caden Brammer earned the win and Tanner McComas a save as the Vikings beat the Red Streaks in Aid, Ohio.
Devin Renfroe went 3 for 3 for Symmes Valley (15-4). Levi Best was 2 for 3, as was Levi Niece. McComas went 2 for 4.
PIKETON 000 210 1 -- 4 4 3
SYMMES VALLEY 122 003 x -- 8 13 1
Diack, Tackett (3) and Swayne; Brammer, McComas (7) and Litteral.
Hitting: (SV) Best 2-3, L. Niece 2-3, McComas 2-4, Renfroe 3-3.
WAHAMA 10, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 8: Bryce Zuspan was the winning pitcher as the White Falcons (5-7) defeated the Irish in Mason, West Virginia.
Ethyn Barnitz had two hits and Logan Roach, Aaron Henry, Zachary Fields, Trey Olinger and Ethan Gray smacked two hits apiece.
MEIGS 6, WELLSTON 0: The Marauders clinched at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title with a shut out of the Rockets in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Ethan Stewart went 3 for 3 with a home run for Meigs (11-8 overall, 9-1 TVC). He also was the winning pitcher. Hunter Wood had two hits. Brock Eggers had two hits for Wellston (11-13, 4-7).
Softball
ASHLAND 9, RUSSELL 8: The Kittens (10-9) rallied from four runs down to edge the visiting Red Devils (10-8). Camryn Cassidy went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for Ashland, Kenzi Robinson was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Kaythan Baer and Lauren Spears chipped in two hits each. Lilly Holland had three RBI for Russell.
HURRICANE 6, CAPITAL 2: Alivia Meeks went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI to pace the Redskins to a win over the host Cougars.
Mikayla Hodges drove in two and Regan Boggess was 4 for 5 for Hurricane. Allyson Webb went 2 for 3 for Capital.
WAHAMA 7, POINT PLEASANT 1: The White Falcons improved to 7- with a triumph over the Big Blacks (8-6) in Mason, West Virginia.
Mikie Lieving struck out eight in picking up the win. Lauren Noble went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Lieving was 2 for 4. Kylie Price hit a home run for Point Pleasant.
ATHENS 11, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Bulldogs (23-5) won their first sectional championship since 2009 by beating the Raiders (15-8) in The Plains, Ohio. Kendra Hammonds went 3 for 4 with four RBI.
WELLSTON 13, MEIGS 1: The Rockets won a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title with a win over the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Wellston (16-6 overall, 11-1 TVC) shared the championship with Athens.
Maddie Potts earned the win. Sadie Henry went 4 for 4 with two RBI. Alyssa Petersen was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Mallory Adams was 2 for 3 for Meigs (9-10, 3-6).
WINFIELD 4, NITRO 1: Kenzie Hale went 2 for 3 and Faith Gaylor was thew winner as the Generals (10-1) beat the host Wildcats (10-6).
TRACK
MEIGS OPEN: Warren's girls and boys won championships of the Meigs Open track meet in Pomeroy, Ohio.
The Warrior girls finished with 169.5 points. Vinton County was second with 121.5, followed by Gallia Academy with 110.5, River Valley with 58, Meigs 50.5, Southern 28, Wahama 27 and South Gallia 20.
Warren's boys totaled 181 points. Vinton County was secon with 94, followed by Gallia Academy with 80.5, River Valley and Wahama with 74.5 each, South Gallia with 57, Meigs with 46.5 and Southern with 15.