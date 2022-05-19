ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Blake Trevathan was just short of perfect, but plenty good enough.
The 6-foot, 175-pound right-hander stymied Lynchburg-Clay (12-9) in a one-hit 3-0 victory for Fairland (18-5) in a Division III high school sectional championship baseball game at Roger Snyder Field. Next up is a 7 p.m. district semifinal Tuesday vs. either Portsmouth or Eastern-Brown at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The Dragons scored all three of their runs in the first inning and used Trevathan's pitching wiles and strong defense the rest of the way. Trevathan had a perfect game through four innings before Luke Smith sneaked a single just past diving second baseman Alex Rogers leading off the fifth.
Trevathan, a quirky, fun-loving junior, credited his success to people on and off the field.
"You've got Bryson Hunt at shortstop, pretty much just a pro athlete at this point," Trevathan said. "Plus my teachers Mrs. (Nikki) Hayes and Mrs. (Ann) Clark were here and they're the reason I played well. They told me they were coming, so I figured I'd play well."
Trevathan had struck out two through five innings, then fanned the last six batters he faced. The person Trevathan said inspired him to whiff those batters wasn't even at the ballpark.
"I heard 'Shake it Off' come on and I got in my zone," Trevathan said of the Taylor Swift song played over the public address system. "I heard that and thought I'd probably strike out six people. That's what I had to go out there and do."
Fairland's defense helped tremendously. Hunt and third baseman Niko Kiristy made stellar plays -- Hunt from deep in the hole, Kiritsy on a diving stop to his left -- to throw out runners at first base in the first inning. Trevathan said knowing his team's defense was so strong made his job easy in a game that lasted a mere 73 minutes.
"I just pumped it down the middle," Trevathan said. "Niko, he's pretty much a pro, Alex Rogers, my whole infield. They're my favorite people in the world, except for my mom and dad. My catcher (Cooper Cummings) is an absolute stud."
Trevathan finished with eight strikeouts and no walks as the Dragons won their 13th consecutive game.
"Blake, he's done that the whole year, especially down the stretch," Fairland coach Michael Hill said. "He didn't have his best stuff for five innings, but we played really good defense behind him. He pitched well, and that's the Blake we're accustomed to seeing. That's what you have to do as a pitcher if you don't have your best stuff. You have to let the defense work behind you."
Hunt and Blaze Perry each singled to open the game and Kiritsy walked. Cummings was hit by a pitch to plate Hunt. Perry scored when Smith bobbled Trevathan's ground ball to shortstop. Rogers then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Kiritsy.
Hunt went 2 for 3, as did Perry, against Austin Barnhill, who allowed five hits, struck out two, walked one and hit one batter.
LYNCHBURG-CLAY 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
FAIRLAND 300 000 x -- 3 5 0
A. Barnhill and H. Barnhill; Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting (F) Hunt 2-3, Perry 2-3.