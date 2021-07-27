HUNTINGTON — From NCAA Division I to NAIA, Tri-State student-athletes compete.
The following is a look at six who participated last season:
Alexander Carmichael, Wheelersburg H.S., University of Pikeville football. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior carried once for one yard in two games last season.
Jackson Feltner, Lawrence County H.S., Morehead State baseball. Feltner turned in a tremendous season as a freshman, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 42 runs. He batted .390 and slugged .652 with a .452 on base percentage in earning freshman All-American honors.
Mason Hensley, Green H.S., Muskingum football. A 6-foot-8, 230-pound offensive tackle, Hensley played in all three of the Muskies’ games as a true freshman last season.
Jeb Jones, Coal Grove H.S., Otterbein football. A senior tight end, Jones caught five passes for 42 yards and one touchdown in five games last season.
Kirya Kingery, Cabell Midland H.S., Morehead State softball. The sophomore shortstop hit .270 with a team-best 25 runs, three doubles, team-best two triples, 12 RBI, and 37 total bases. She slugged .333 and led the Eagles with a .338 on base percentage. Kingery also led the team with 22 stolen bases on 25 attempts and in hit by pitches, with 11.
Nicolas Parsley, Wheelersburg H.S., Parsley, a junior defensive tackle, appeared in both of UPike’s games last season.
