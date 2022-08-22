Female kickers no longer are particularly unique in high school football, but the girls have gone from kicking merely extra points to booting long field goals and kicking off.
“I’ve gotten a lot better,” said Cabell Midland’s Olivia Charles, also a soccer star.
Charles’ travel soccer teammate Evan Williams, also a basketball standout, has made field goals in practice from 40 yards.
“I played soccer for a long time and Ironton doesn’t have a soccer team, so I didn’t want it all to go to waste,” Williams said. “My dad wanted me to and I enjoy kicking. It’s fun.”
Williams, who has been successful from 42 yards, said she hopes to inspire other girls to take to the field.
“I want other girls at Ironton to know they can do anything they want to do,” she said. “Ironton’s a big football town and we’ve never had a girl before. I thought it would be really cool to be the first in history. It helps more than just me.”
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said Williams has been terrific.
“She’s a basketball point guard and volleyball player,” Pendleton said of Williams. “She’s a tremendous kid and great leader. She’s a lifetime soccer player and has come out and done a tremendous job.”
Williams said she’s also happy for Hazley Matthews, a girl kicking at Rock Hill. Last week, Matthews became the first female in school history to score in a football game. She has 40-yard-plus range.
In recent seasons, Fairland’s Emma Marshall, who runs cross country at Shawnee State University, and Point Pleasant’s Ellie Woods have been successful girl kickers.
REPORT RESULTS: Why are some teams in the newspaper more than others? Usually because they report results of their games.
Coaches and statisticians of all sports, e-mail results of your games to hdsports@hdmediallc.com. We’re happy to publish them.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Rock Hill girls soccer standout Bri Reynolds scored her 100th career goal last week as the Redwomen beat Zane Trace 10-2. Boyd County, led by three goals from Laci Boyd and one from Lexi Boyd, defeated Rowan County 7-0 in girls soccer.
Cole Thompson and Rolan Sanderson turned in a flip flop of one another in Boyd County’s 9-1 boys soccer victory over Bath County. Thompson scored four goals and issued one assist. Sanderson handed out four assists and scored one goal.
Ashland’s girls soccer team outscored its first six opponents 50-0. Alexander defeated Gallia Academy 18-0 in girls soccer. Greenup County’s Owen Collier (10), Travis Reed (8) and Ryan Schulz (6) combined for 24 saves in an 11-0 win over Maysville St. Patrick.
Makinzie Bowles and Haley Hall of Greenup County combined for 38 saves in a 9-0 loss to West Carter. Abe McBee scored the first touchdown at Green’s new football stadium to lead the Bobcats to a 15-13 victory over Fairfield Christian in overtime. Fairland golfer Landon Roberts made a hole in one last week at the Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Symmes Valley baseball star Levi Best (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Fairland girls basketball star Tomi Hinkle accepted a full scholarship worth $165,000 from Tiffin University; Lawrence County girls basketball standout Kensley Feltner (Belmont).
OFFERS: Huntington High defensive end Donovan Garrett (Minnesota West Community College).
VISITS: Fairland volleyball players Alyssa Burcham and Brooklyn Roland (West Virginia State).
FREE ADMISSION: Jackson (Ohio) City Schools will allow all students in the district into sporting events free of charge.
Local businesses paid for sponsorships that allow the students to attend the games with paying.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: New Fairview girls basketball coach Ryan Kinder is the son of West Virginia football coaching legend Yogi Kinder, who coached Matewan and Mingo Central to state championships. South Point is installing lights on its baseball and softball field.
Teays Valley Christian boys basketball player Richard Fu was selected to play for Chinese Taipei in an International Basketball Federation tournament in Iran. Linsly girls basketball star and major college prospect Zaniah Zellous transferred to George Washington.
Former Lawrence County baseball standout Jackson Feltner of the Bluefield Ridge Runners was named the Appalachian League player of the year. Feltner batted .347 with eight home runs and 38 runs batted in in the summer college league circuit.
Tolsia hired two new head coaches — Gregory Flemings for golf, Kaitlyn Browning for softball. Jodi Ruby is the new tennis coach at Wheelersburg. Ethan Peake, son of longtime Tri-State football and basketball official Louis Peake, is officiating football games in Alaska while serving in the United States Army there.
Congratulations to Jason Philyaw and Kevin Richardson, who on Friday began their 25th season of radio broadcasts of Ironton football on WIRO. The Scioto Foundation established a scholarship in honor of former Wheelersburg and Portsmouth Notre Dame football coach Ed Miller.
East Carter defeated Montgomery County 14-7 in football Friday night/Saturday morning in a game that ended at 1 a.m. because of lightning delays. Cabell Midland’s golf team won the Marion County Invitational.