Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics.
Scores of local student-athletes play college football, but few do so at the highest level. Following is a look at six who are:
DARNELL WRIGHT, Huntington HS, Tennessee: Wright has played in 34 games in three seasons. He started all 13 games at left tackle last season and played a team-high 922 snaps blocking for an offense that set program records for points scored (511) and total offense (6,174 yards). Several publications project Wright to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
OWEN PORTER, Spring Valley HS, Marshall: The 6-3, 232-pound junior defensive end made 44 tackles, 10.5 for losses, and four sacks last season. He made seven quarterback hurries.
GRAESON MALASHEVICH, Spring Valley HS, West Virginia: A junior wide receiver named the Mountaineers most outstanding walk on in 2021, he earned a scholarship last season. Malashevich returned four kickoffs for 54 yards and three punts for seven yards.
DOUG NESTER, Spring Valley HS, West Virginia: The 6-7, 320-pound junior started all 13 games at right guard. He played 816 snaps and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.
REID CARRICO, Ironton HS, Ohio State: A 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt freshman linebacker, Carrico played in five games and made three tackles last season.
BRYCE DAMOUS, Huntington HS, UAB: A transfer from Garden City Junior College, Damous played in one game at tight end last season and was redshirted.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
