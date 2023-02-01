Commitments turned to reality for several local high school star athletes Wednesday when they signed letters of intent to play in college.
Some came in bunches, with four Ironton stars and three from each of Huntington High and Hurricane, putting pen to paper.
Ironton wide receiver C.J. Martin (Army), linebacker Lincoln Barnes (Marshall), safety Amari Felder (Eastern Kentucky) and quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Alderson Broaddus) signed.
"I'm honored and proud," said Martin, who caught 14 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns last season. "I want to thank God for guiding me down the right path and blessing me with selfless people in my circle."
Barnes signed with the Thundering Herd as a preferred walk-on.
“I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and the Ironton community for everything,” said Barnes, a The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State first-team selection.
Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Dayton), defensive end Donovan Garrett (University of Charleston) and linebacker Gavin Adkins (Thomas More) signed Wednesday.
"I would like to thank the coaches, staff, players and football family," Garrett said of Huntington High.
A pair of brothers signed. Former Cabell Midland all-state defensive back J.J. Roberts made his transfer from Wake Forest to Marshall official. His younger brother, running back Zaky Roberts of Cabell Midland, signed with Fairmont State, where his brother Nemo Roberts plays.
"I can't wait to see where this next step takes me," Zaky Roberts said.
J.J. Roberts made 46 tackles, forced three fumbles and had an interception in three seasons at Wake Forest. Roberts picked the Thundering Herd over offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Virginia, Memphis, Georgia Southern, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Appalachian State.
Hurricane linebacker Mondrell Dean made official his commitment to Purdue. Dean told 247Sports the scholarship means more than football.
"Getting school paid for, being the first in my family to go to college, especially a Power Five college, it's amazing," Dean said.
Dean's teammate, Bryson Murrell, signed with West Virginia State.
"Bryson is an excellent fit for the Yellow Jackets," West Virginia State coach John Pennington said. "He made plays on both sides of the ball, but will be focusing on defense this fall."
Other locals standouts to sign Wednesday included, Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe with Glenville State; Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall, Ohio Division VI player of the year, a preferred walk-on deal with Ohio University; Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle, with Marshall;
Wayne tight end Nathan Hammer with Bethany College; and South Point tackle Maurice Long with Garden City Community College.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
