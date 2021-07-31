HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Huntington High School’s football team did belly flops, cannon balls and played chicken.
On Monday, the Highlanders will run the belly series, catch football and throw blocks.
HHS celebrated the end of the offseason with a pool party at the YMCA Kennedy Center, but now is ready to get to work as practice officially begins on Monday. The Highlanders are coming off a 3-6 record, but team members’ minds are set on the 7 p.m. Aug. 27 opener with Parkersburg at Bob Sang Stadium
“Go to work and forget what you have or have not done in the past,” Seals told his team.
Huntington High is one of many teams taking to practice fields Monday. Squads in Kentucky began practice two weeks ago. Ashland took to the field in quest of winning a second consecutive state championship.
Teams in Ohio also return to the fields Monday, with summer camps and 7-on-7 events behind them.
“Last night’s energy woke me up this morning like, it’s really football season,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. “It’s really here.”
Ironton’s football team spent Saturday morning greeting fans who came to Tanks Memorial Stadium to pick up season tickets. Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said the program sold a record number of season tickets this summer.
While enthusiasm abounds, it’s tempered with trepidation as coaches remind players they must have completed physical forms turned in.
“No paperwork, no practice,” Seals said.
Cunningham reminded his players they must have a completed physical form date May 1 or later.
“Physicals are only good for a school year, not a calendar year,” Cunningham said. “No exceptions.”
