The Tri-State Hoops Throwdown is a spectacular day of girls high school basketball.
The event takes place Saturday at Fairland High School and each game is worth the price of a ticket, which is $8 for adults and $5 for students. A ticket, however, is good for all five games.
At noon, South Charleston (5-1), the No. 6-ranked team in West Virginia Class AAA, plays Alexander (8-3). At 1:45 p.m., Trotwood-Madison (6-5) takes on Warren (12-1). At 3:30 p.m., the host Dragons (7-8) play Bishop Fenwick (6-8). At 5:15 p.m., Spring Valley (3-2) plays Portsmouth Notre Dame (13-0). Play concludes with a 7 p.m. game featuring Boyd County (5-4) vs. Sheridan (12-1).
The Throwdown raises scholarship money for Fairland athletes.
KNIGHTS WRESTLERS TOP HHS: Cabell Midland defeated Huntington High 45-23 last week in a wrestling duel match in Ona.
The victory was the first for the Knights over the Highlanders in a head-to-head match in 10 seasons.
Winners for Cabell Midland included, Matthew Bartley at 113 pounds, Seth Holt at 120, Payne Salmons at 132, Ty Chapman at 152, Nate Neale at 160, Logan Fischer at 182, Ethan Cochran at 195, Kellen Hunt at 220 and Zach Dillon at 285.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: West Virginia Wesleyan College offered Cabell Midland offensive lineman Jackson Oxley, Spring Valley defensive back David Livingston and Huntington High quarterback Tajhan Blackwell. … South Point tight end Larry Fox committed to Alderson Broaddus University. … Wheelersburg girls basketball star Kaylee Darnell received an offer from the University of Rio Grande. … Poca basketball all-stater Issac McKneely visited Xavier University. …
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes was offered a scholarship by the University of Toledo. He has invitations to junior days at Toledo, Miami (Ohio) University, Ohio University and Ball State University. … The University of Tennessee offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. … Spring Valley kicker/punter/wide receiver Zane Porter and Ashland offensive lineman Dane Wardle earned offers from Morehead State University. …
Ironton kicker Avery Book was offered by West Virginia State University. … Minford baseball player Nathan McCormick signed with the University of Rio Grande. … Ironton girls basketball star Riley Schreck signed with Urbana University. … Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack committed to Ohio Wesleyan University. … Chapmanville basketball player Andrew Shull committed to Wingate University. … Ironton softball standout Peighton Rowe signed with Georgetown College. …
Fairland running back Michael Stitt visited Ohio Wesleyan University. … Greater Beckley Christian boys basketball star Jay Moore committed to West Virginia University. … Bluefield football star Isaiah Johnson picked up an offer from Michigan State University. …
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Wheelersburg girls basketball star Sydney Holden of the University of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference player of the week. … Ethan Gifford, son of former Sciotoville East and South Point football coach James Gifford, has transferred from the University of Charleston to Alderson Broaddus. …
Former Boyd County girls basketball standout Charity Shears of West Virginia State University was named the Mountain East player of the week after breaking the league and school records for 3-pointers made in a game (12). … Former Spring Valley football star Elijah Wellman signed with the Green Bay Packers. … Cabell Midland’s home girls basketball game with George Washington was postponed Tuesday to Feb. 3. …
Greenup County football coach Scott Grizzle resigned to accept the head coaching job at Hazard. Grizzle went 23-22 in four seasons with the Musketeers. … Former Lawrence County football star Gerad Parker is the new offensive coordinator at West Virginia University. … Greenup County basketball player Brady Nelson scored his 1,000th career point on Friday. … Greenup County’s boys basketball team beat Cincinnati St. Joe Altercrest 109-45 Friday, setting a school record for points scored in a game. …
Wayne High School girls basketball coach Wade Williamson won his 100th game a mere 10 games into his sixth season last week when the Pioneers beat Gilmer County 61-41. … Ashland wrestler John Stone won his 100th career match. … Former Huntington High quarterback Luke Zban, a walk-on last season, has been awarded a scholarship at Marshall University. … Boyd County boys basketball player Blake Stewart broke the school record for steals (308) held by Frank Lee and games played (130) held by Casey Sparks last week.