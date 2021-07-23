HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State has produced several standout high school blockers in recent seasons.
The following is a look at six who are playing in college:
Bryce Damous, Huntington H.S., Garden City C.C. A 6-foot-2, 227-pound tight end, played in nine games last season. He since has signed to play at UAB.
Doug Nester, Spring Valley H.S., Virginia Tech football. A 6-foot-7, 321-pound junior guard, Nester started 17 of 19 games in which he played the last two seasons at Virginia Tech. He since has transferred to West Virginia. Nester helped the Hokies rank No. 4 nationally in rushing at 240.1 yards per game.
Logan Osburn, Cabell Midland H.S., Marshall football. Osburn was a red-shirt freshman last season. The 6-3, 294-pound offensive lineman provided depth.
Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland H.S., West Virginia football. A 6-3, 278-pound guard/tackle, Oxley redshirted last season.
Billy Ross, Huntington H.S., North Carolina football. Ross transferred to Marshall for his final season. The 6-5, 315-pounder opted out of last season amidst COVID-19 concerns. In two prior seasons, Ross played in 20 games, starting 11, mostly at right guard. Ross helped North Carolina average 474 yards per game, 12th nationally, last season.
Darnell Wright, Huntington H.S., Tennessee football. The 6-6, 335-pound junior tackle has played in 21 games, starting 16 — 14 at right tackle and two at right guard — in two seasons with the Volunteers. Wright started nine games last season and earned Southeastern Conference all-freshman honors in 2019.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.