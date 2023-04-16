The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RACELAND, Ky. -- The game was scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 10. The first pitch came at 10:08 p.m.

After heavy rains overnight forced the opening game of Day 3 to the end of the five-game slate, Cabell Midland and Raceland used two-out magic in nearly every inning, with neither team finding an answer to stop the other as the affair halted after midnight in a 13-13 stalemate.

