The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220519 64th softball 12.jpg
Buy Now

Boyd County's Jaycie Goad (11) celebrates a homer against Ashland in the 64th District Tournament softball championship on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Boyd County High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- The Tri-State Showcase hit another growth spurt this year and added another diamond destination to the midseason menagerie of softball that will descend on the area this weekend.

Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler, one of the founders of the event, said the aspiring list of attendees keeps expanding every season.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you