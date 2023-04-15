CANNONSBURG, Ky. — It’s only April 15 and ahead of their meeting in the Tri-State Showcase on Saturday, Lincoln County and Portsmouth West already had 13 wins each.
With a shutdown effort in the circle by junior starting pitcher Ryleigh Shull and senior Meghan Stump, who entered in the sixth in relief, the Panthers won the race to 14 wins with a 3-0 victory at Boyd County.
Shull allowed only three hits and walked three West batters in five innings while striking out six, as Stump retired six of the seven Senator batters she faced — five via strikeout.
Ultimately, it was single-run innings in the first, fourth and sixth for Lincoln County that decided their meeting.
“All three pitchers, both of mine and (West’s Sydney McDermott), pitched a good ball game,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “We did a good job containing them. They threatened us a couple times, and our pitchers did great in those situations.”
The Panthers (14-2) plated a first-inning run when junior Josie Bird drove in senior Haleigh Adkins with an RBI single after Adkins drew a leadoff walk.
Adkins stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before Bird’s go-ahead base knock.
A leadoff home run in the fourth by senior Maci Lunsford on a 1-2 count doubled Lincoln County’s lead to 2-0.
In the sixth, after Bird drew a leadoff walk, her courtesy runner — freshman Chevelle Salmons — scored on a bunt from senior Kenzie Shaffer.
Shaffer reached first as a result of a Portsmouth West (13-1) error.
“We did a good job at the plate with our discipline, for the weekend in general. Hitting the ball really well, putting the ball in play, having some really good at-bats,” Barrett said. “Maci’s in the four-hole for us. She’s on fire right now — seeing the ball and it’s looking like a beach ball for her.”
McDermott — a Valparaiso University signee — held her own in the circle as well, allowing four hits, striking out 10, and issuing six walks.
“Our defense was stellar as always. Sydney brought it again — did a good job of keeping their hitters off-balance,” Portsmouth West coach Dani Coleman said.
“We just have to come up with better at-bats and put the ball in play.”
West collected three hits. The lone Senator to reach base multiple times was junior Emma Sayre, who singled and walked twice.
“Usually we make good contact, are more on hitting-wise,” Coleman said. “Down with our hitting today, so we just need to be better mentally prepared and go at it in our next game.”
PORTSMOUTH WEST 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LINCOLN COUNTY 100 101 X — 3 4 0
McDermott; Shull, Stump (6).
Hitting: (LC) Bird 1-2, RBI; Lunsford 1-3, RBI, HR
LINCOLN COUNTY 16, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Tommy Barrett didn’t mind advocating for a tougher afternoon for Lincoln County’s hitters on Saturday.
Lewis County, the Panthers’ foe in an on-paper primo matchup of defending state tournament participants in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County, elected not to use ace Emily Cole, a Marshall signee, in the circle.
She’d thrown a night earlier against Montgomery County and was slated to pitch Saturday night against Cabell Midland.
“He’s saving (for) the wrong one,” Barrett said of Lions coach Chad Case. “He should’ve saved her for us!”
In any event, sans Cole staring its batters down, Lincoln County racked up nine runs and sent 14 batters to the plate in the first frame of a 16-1 four-inning victory.
Josie Bird put the Panthers ahead with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. She was the first of eight Lincoln County batters to record at least one RBI.
Haleigh Adkins went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Gracie Clay was 2 for 2, and Allison Ramey and Meghan Stump knocked in two runs apiece.
The Panthers finished with a run total in the teens for the second time in about 20 hours. They’d handled Ironton, 18-0, on Friday night.
“We’re on a roll right now,” Barrett said. “We’re swinging it real well, no matter who they throw.”
Sarah Paige Weddington singled home Kayla Sullivan in the top of the first inning to lift the Lions ahead, 1-0, but that was Lewis County’s last hit — or baserunner. Panthers starter Ryleigh Shull and reliever Stump combined to retire the final 10 hitters they faced.
Eight of those were on ground balls.
Aubrey Hicks took the decision for Lewis County, which gave Cole the afternoon off from pitching. Though Barrett made his thoughts on the matter clear after the game, by then Case had chosen to throw her against Cabell Midland instead of the Panthers in deciding between what he called “two of the best teams in the state of West Virginia.”
Case saw some progress despite the scoreline and proclaimed the two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion Lions “on the right track.”
“We didn’t hit the ball very well,” Case said, “but we didn’t make all those mistakes that we’ve been making here lately.”
LEWIS COUNTY 100 0 — 1 2 5
LINCOLN COUNTY 924 1 — 16 10 0
Hicks and Lucas; Shull, Stump (3) and Bird.
Hitting: (Lewis) Weddington 1-2, RBI; (Lincoln) H. Adkins 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Clay 2-2; Bird 1-1, HR, 3 RBI; Ramey 2 RBI; Stump 2 RBI.