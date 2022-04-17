RACELAND — As one of the host teams for the Tri-State Showcase softball event, Destiny Houston’s Raceland Rams drew two of the tougher teams in the area in Cabell Midland and Ironton on Saturday.
Defensive miscues in both contests helped extend innings for the Knights and Fighting Tigers as the offenses for both squads made the Rams pay in taking the two contests by a combined score of 26-7.
“I’m not disappointed in the way they played against Cabell Midland (Saturday),” Houston said of her team’s 13-4 loss to the Knights. “I’m a little disappointed in the Ironton game.”
Cabell Midland took the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Sabrina Rose that scored Addi Perdue.
The defending West Virginia Class AAA champions sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the third and scored three more runs for a 4-0 lead.
Raceland rallied in the bottom of the third with an RBI single by Reagan Mackie was followed by a three-run home run by Davanna Grubb that tied the game at 4-4.
That momentum proved to be short-lived as Cabell Midland took a 5-4 lead on Hailey Roe’s RBI single in the fourth. Raceland’s defense limited the damage by catching the Knights’ K.K. Wallis in a run down between second and third.
Wallis was tagged out at second base to end the fourth.
The Rams’ defense wasn’t so fortunate in the fifth. Three errors by Raceland led to as many runs and put Midland ahead by 8-4.
The Knights’ Olivia Bell smacked a solo home run to left center field that cleared the netting behind the outfield wall and stretched the lead for the visitors to 9-4 through the top of the sixth.
The Rams allowed four more runs in the seventh, put runners at the corners in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to get another run home.
While Houston’s team struggled, Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett celebrated his team’s third win of the showcase.
“Hopefully, we’re finally coming out of our slump,” Beckett said. “I guess we’ll find out next week.”
Beckett’s team will be in a three-team round robin event at Ironton on Saturday. The Fighting Tigers’ victory over Raceland followed immediately after Cabell Midland’s win.
In that contest, an error by Raceland extended the second inning with a defensive error and Ironton capitalized on it scoring six runs in the frame en route to a 13-3 defeat of the Rams.
Grubb, the starting pitcher against the Fighting Tigers, homered for the second consecutive game — a solo shot down the left field line.
Kaitlyn Kartchner followed three batters later with a two-run double that cut the Ironton lead to 6-3, but that was as close as the Rams got.
A two-run home run by Kegan Moore in the sixth inning stretched the Fighting Tigers’ lead to 9-3.
Moore switched positions in the sixth to pitcher in relief of starter Bella Soribelli. Moore was as dominate in the circle as she was at the plate.
Moore struck out six in the five innings of relief while going 2-for-5 with the homer and two RBI.
“We’re young and we’re going to get better,” said Moore, a freshman. “Playing those teams, I think we did a great job because we came in kind of nervous.”
For Houston, giving away outs is the biggest obstacle her team needed to overcome, she said. It’ll get that chance on Monday with a game against Ashland.
CABELL MIDLAND 013 131 4 — 13 10 1
RACELAND 004 000 0 — 4 10 3
Bannister, Terry (3) and Rose; Bradley and Vance. W — Terry. L —Bradley. HR — Bell (CM), Grubb (R). 2B — Terry (CM), Perdue (CM), Rose (CM), Vance (R), Francis (R), Kartchner (R).
IRONTON 060 012 4 — 13 15 0
RACELAND 000 300 0 — 3 5 3
Soribelli, Moore (5) and Brammer; Grubb and Vance. W — Moore. L —Grubb. HR — Brammer (I), Moore (I), Soribelli (I), Grubb (R). 2B — Brammer (I), Soribelli (I), Moore (I), Kartchner (R).
Scott (W.Va.) 9, Boyd County 7
The host Lions led 4-0 through three frames before the Skyhawks hung a 4-spot in the top of the fourth, touching off a roller-coaster ride to the finish that included four ties, countless big hits, four pitching changes, Scott coach Eric Harper being relegated to the dugout for arguing and a Skyhawk fan sent to the exit.
By the time it all ended with Scott scoring two runs in the top of the ninth on a Boyd County error and Hailey Capps’s RBI single, the Skyhawks had gotten what they came from Boone County, West Virginia, for.
“If you see how crazy that was, that whole game, that grit is what we’ve been looking for,” Harper said. “We saw that grit today. It’s like everybody feeds off that. It’s not a negative thing. It got wild there for a little bit, but these girls fought back and I’m proud of them.”
Natalie Green was 3 for 5, Hannah Price had two hits and Price and Capps drove in two runs apiece for Scott (14-6).
Jaycie Goad and Myla Hamilton each had three hits for the Lions (12-4 after a loss later Saturday to Portsmouth West). Alex Blanton had two hits. Goad went deep with a solo shot in the third inning and drove in three runs.
After the Skyhawks came back from four runs down to lead 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh frame, Hamilton forced extra innings by singling home Kyli Kouns, who had gone from first to third on Emily Shivel’s sacrifice bunt.
Scott tallied twice in the ninth. Green began the inning on second base, per international tiebreaker rules in effect, and scored on a Boyd County error on Abigail Cook’s sacrifice bunt. Capps added an RBI, and the Lions went down in order in the home half.
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler regarded the experience as a learning opportunity more so than a missed one, based on everything the Lions experienced down the stretch.
“It was a good game,” he said. “We were in position, but it just didn’t work out, which is OK. We’ll grow from it. ... It didn’t bounce our way today, but games like that will make you better over the course of the season.”
The Lions couldn’t overcome six errors in the field and struggles on the base paths. Boyd County ran into an out one way or another in each of the first five frames and also lost its tiebreaker runner at second on a double play to begin the eighth inning.
“We need to clean up some baserunning,” Wheeler said. “Sometimes we want to think about running instead of reacting to running. For the most part today, we did a good job of reacting. A couple times there, we didn’t react, we tried to think about it, and when you think about it, a lot of times things don’t happen very well.”
Tatum Halley got the win in relief for Scott. She had five strikeouts and allowed just three hits in six innings of relief.
Sara Bays took the decision out of the Boyd County bullpen.
SCOTT 000 401 202 — 9 10 4
BOYD CO. 211 101 100 — 7 11 6
Barker, Cook (3), Halley (4) and Capps; Thompson, Sharp (4), Bays (5) and Hamilton, Kouns (5). W — Halley. L — Bays. 2B — Price (S), Green (S), Blanton (BC), Hamilton (BC). HR — Goad (BC).
