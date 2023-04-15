CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Jim Dyer saw personification in the softball team he coaches on Saturday morning.
“We really grew up today, and I think this is a good kick-start, a good start to the finish of our season,” Ironton’s coach said after a 3-2 victory at Boyd County in the Tri-State Showcase. “In true Fighting Tiger fashion, fought ‘til the end. Sky’s the limit for this bunch.”
Ironton, indeed, picked up its first win against the Lions since at least 2001 — it hadn’t won in the series since comprehensive KHSAA records became available a year later — by answering Boyd County’s Makenna Mulhearn’s game-tying two-run homer in the second inning when Emily Weber scored on a wild pitch in the next half-inning.
That set the final score, though not because the Lions quit threatening. The Fighting Tigers’ Braylin Wallace pitched around base traffic in every inning except the third, but allowed nothing other than Mulhearn’s blast.
Wallace stranded five Lions in scoring position, including runners at second and third base in the sixth frame and the would-be tying run at third base in the seventh.
After Boyd County’s Addi Miller reached third on a wild pitch with two outs in the final frame and the heart of the Lions order up, Wallace left her there by inducing a popout to third baseman Katelyn Moore to end it.
“We bend but don’t break,” Dyer said. “Gosh, I just can’t say enough. I’m kinda starstruck right now. Big win.
“Boyd County has a great team. Nothing away from them at all.”
Indeed, the Lions (14-4) had their best record at this point of the season since starting 25-3 in 2015, and after Ironton’s Bella Sorbilli belted a two-run homer in the top of the second, Mulhearn responded in kind.
But after that, Boyd County couldn’t capitalize on all its baserunners.
“It’s about execution,” Lions coach Dave Wheeler said. “When you play 21 outs, all 21 outs are very important, and you gotta take advantage of situations. When you got runners on second and third, somehow you gotta get those guys in. Seven out of 10 times, you don’t. It happens.”
Sorbilli was 2 for 3 for Ironton (7-5).
Wallace allowed two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and five walks.
Boyd County seventh-grader Elyn Simpkins nearly matched her effort, yielding three runs on five hits, six punchouts and three free passes.
Each team committed one error. Wheeler liked that better than the Lions’ four boots a night earlier against Huntington High, and Dyer surely enjoyed himself more than in the Fighting Tigers’ 18-0 setback to Lincoln County on Friday.
“Kids are gonna have errors,” Wheeler said. “But we minimized them to where they didn’t affect us to a great extent.”
BATH COUNTY 14, LAWRENCE COUNTY 2: Ashtyn Barrett would have looked all night for her latest softball souvenir.
Five innings earlier, the Wildcats senior parked a two-run home run over the center field fence at the old Boyd County softball field, and she wasn’t leaving the premises without the symbol of the mammoth shot.
All eyes were on Barrett after her 4-for-5 performance at the plate in the closing game of the Tri-State Showcase on Saturday.
The senior had a double, two singles, five RBIs and a coveted softball to take home after her teammates helped her comb through the tall grass and the creek bed to find it.
Bath County (14-7) closed out a big week with Saturday’s victory. The Wildcats returned from spring break and immediately competed in the Kentucky 2A, Section 6 Tournament before hosting Showcase games for the first time on Friday night.
Oak Hills (Ohio) outlasted Bath County in extra innings before the host team defeated Sacred Heart from Louisville. The Wildcats ended the week on a high note by producing 20 hits against Lawrence County (13-5).
“We were 12-6 when this whole thing started,” Bath County coach Kenny Williams said. “Twenty years ago, if we were 12-6, I would be tickled to death. Now, it feels like we are not finding ourselves. But we came out and hit the ball really well against Oak Hills. We put together a big sixth inning against Sacred Heart to win and put them away. To come out here and to do it against (Lawrence County), it’s big. Credit to (my team). They came ready to play.”
The final game started 90 minutes behind schedule. Bath County committed a throwing error that led to two Bulldog runs in the first inning and handed the Wildcats an early deficit.
Bath County answered with four runs in the second and never gave up its lead.
Taylor Hodson scored with an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Kassidy Thomas came home on a double steal before Barrett put a blast over the fence.
Every player in the Bath County lineup had at least one hit. Ashlee Rogers was 2 for 4 at the dish. Kylee Hodson posted three hits and Thomas added two singles in her four at-bats. Kirsten Vice was a perfect 4 for 4.
Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn hoped the momentum from his team’s first game of the day could survive the 10-minute bus ride from Boyd County’s new field to the old one behind the former high school.
The Bulldogs defeated Pulaski County, 11-3, earlier in the day.
“You just have to be ready to play no matter where the game is,” Horn said. “We weren’t ready to play this game. I don’t know what the deal was (against Bath County). We were just asleep at the wheel.”
IRONTON 021 000 0 — 3 5 1
BOYD COUNTY 020 000 0 — 2 5 1
Wallace and Brammer; Simpkins and Hamilton.
Hitting: (I) Sorbilli 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; (BC) Mulhearn 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Hamilton 1-2, 3B.
BATH CO. 041 036 — 14 20 1
LAWRENCE CO. 200 000 — 2 4 3
Vice and Hughes. Blevins, Triplett (4) and Crum.
Hitting: 2B—Crum (LC), Barrett (BC), T. Hodson (BC), Rogers (BC), K. Hodson (BC). HR—Barrett (BC).