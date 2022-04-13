ASHLAND — Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler has been plenty busy over the last few weeks.
Wheeler will see the fruits of his labor come together this weekend, however, as he serves as tournament director for the Tri-State Softball Showcase.
The tournament brings more than 30 teams from four states to six different venues across the 16th Region in Kentucky in a high-level test for teams involved.
Several teams with regional and state champion pedigrees will be battling as some of the top programs from Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio all hit the field.
"All of these schools have good programs and a lot of them have won state championships that are playing in this," Wheeler said. "Everyone's goal is to get back to the state tournament, so you really get a chance to see where you are at."
While the Tri-State Showcase allows teams some exposure to competition that is non-traditional, it also brings together a source of state pride, as Wheeler pointed out.
"You've also got a little bit of pride involved when you match Kentucky up against Ohio and West Virginia and you get to test yourself there," Wheeler said. "That's the underlying part of the showcase."
Play gets underway on Thursday at the new complex at Boyd County High School with a pair of local West Virginia teams involved.
Huntington takes on Greenup County at 5:45 p.m. while Spring Valley meets Fleming County in a game directly after that matchup in a pair of West Virginia-Kentucky matchups.
On Friday, action gets going at all six complexes being utilized: Boyd County's new field, Boyd County's old field, Ashland, Russell, Raceland and East Carter.
There will be several key matchups, none more enticing than Friday's battle between Lewis County (Ky.) -- led by Marshall commit Emily Cole -- against Lincoln County (W.Va.), which features arguably the top lineup in West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday at East Carter.
Other keynote Friday battles include a 6 p.m. matchup between Nitro and Johnson Central (Ky.) at Ashland, 7 p.m., matchups between Spring Valley and Wheelersburg at Raceland and Cabell Midland against Harrison County (Ky.) at Boyd County's old field. St. Albans also takes on Franklin County (Ky.) at 9 p.m. at Boyd's new complex.
Saturday's action starts at 10 a.m. and runs much of the day at the various fields.
Notable matchups include Nitro against Woodford County (10 a.m., Boyd new), Huntington at Ashland (4 p.m., Ashland), Cabell Midland at Raceland (4 p.m., Raceland) and another highly anticipated matchup at 6 p.m. at East Carter involving Lewis County (Ky.) vs. Nitro.
Wheeler said the planning and implementation of the tournament is something he works on year-round in an effort to produce the top tournament he can while getting everyone involved ready for the postseason run.
The timing of the tournament and its format have created a buzz that has seen the tournament expand in recent years.
"You try to match people against their own level, which is really good," Wheeler said. "The record over the weekend doesn't matter. You want to get better and want to work on some shortcomings.
"It's like playing a full region tournament in two days. You're going to play three games in two days against really good competition."