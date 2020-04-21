HUNTINGTON — There will be no joy in Mudville nor on any other high school baseball field in the Tri-State this spring.
Nor will there be on any softball field, track, tennis court or any other sports facility in West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky, as the high school sports governing bodies in all three states on Tuesday canceled spring sports seasons, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice canceled in-person school the rest of the academic year on Tuesday, West Virginia High School Athletic Association Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced the state high school basketball tournaments and all spring sports were off.
"To coincide with Governor Justice's order to continue distance learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the governor and (state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch)," Dolan said in a release. "For the safety of our students, schools and communities, this is the right decision."
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's decision to keep schools closed the rest of the academic year clinched the cancellations for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
"As we have stated in our previous communications, (the) announcement by Governor DeWine to close schools the remainder of the 2019-20 school year also will now result in the cancellation of OHSAA-sponsored spring sports seasons including tournaments," OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association issued a release that sports would be canceled:
"With the announcement yesterday of the recommended closure of all K-12 schools to in-person instruction throughout Kentucky for the remainder of the school year, the KHSAA Board of Control today approved (Commissioner Julian Tackett's) recommendation and announcement by unanimous vote that the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason tournament championship events for all spring sports and sport-activities for the 2019-20 school year."
Huntington High baseball coach Danny Harbert said he was heartbroken for his players, particularly the seniors.
"I'm hurting just as much as (they are) that we're not playing baseball," Harbert said of his players. "I'm sure there are feelings of anger, curiosity, confusion and hopelessness. I share those same feelings."
Harbert, though, told his players not to look at 2020 as a lost season.
"This season was not lost by any means," Harbert said. "The lessons we have learned, the unbelievable commitment to the team and the standard for which (they) all set will be extended to future baseball players and seasons at Huntington High."
Dolan said the WVSSAC will provide guidance to schools, particularly regarding the three-week summer practice period as more information becomes available.
Snodgrass said the OHSAA couldn't ensure the health and safety of all individuals and support personnel involved in practices and contests.
The OHSAA's mandatory no-contact period for coaches and athletes remains in effect until at least May 3, Snodgrass said. The period forbids organized practices but permits non-coaching contact. Coaches may continue to send players individual workouts.
Athletes, coaches and parents have expressed sadness at the loss of spring sports, as well as winter state and regional tournaments. Snodgrass said he feels for all involved.
"I've heard from so many people who who have said, 'You really need to understand what this means to our kids,'" Snodgrass said. "I'm a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I think I do understand that."
Safety issues, however, must take precedence, Snodgrass said, adding that with facilities closed there would be no way to conduct seasons.
"I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern I have over everything is the health and safety of everyone involved," Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass added that his concern is for more than the student-athletes, adding that parents, coaches, umpires, officials, scorekeepers and others also must be taken into consideration.
"It's a tough decision and it's one that I and all the other executive directors of the other states never thought we would have to do," Snodgrass said. "Never did I think this would be the case, but I've tried to be as prepared as I could every step of the way."
How the OHSAA will proceed beyond the 2019-20 athletic seasons is to be determined. Snodgrass said he and his staff are working on plans for the offseason and start of the 2020-21 seasons. Because of the lack of competition and training in the spring, acclimation periods might have to adjusted for fall sports. He said a sports medicine advisory group is looking into a variety of potential situations.