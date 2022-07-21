Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics.
Fairmont State has found a plethora of talented recruits in a variety of sports from the Tri-State. Following is a look at six:
BROCTON BLAIR: Huntington H.S., football. Blair enjoyed a wildly successful redshirt freshman season with the Falcons after transferring from West Virginia University. The Mountain East Conference freshman of the year and second-team all-MEC pick, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker was a National Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association All-American. He made 83 tackles, 8.5 for losses, and two sacks.
CHASE CURRY: Cabell Midland H.S., swimming. The distance specialist qualified for the finals in two individual events at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference-Mountain East Conference championships. He set four personal-best marks last season in leading the Falcons to a runner-up finish in the MEC. Curry was a College Swim Coaches Association All-American.
DEVIN JACKSON: Huntington H.S., football. A 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, Jackson was an honorable-mention all-MEC pick as a freshman. He made 26 tackles, 20 solo, intercepted two passes and broke up one.
LUKE ROBERTS: Lincoln County H.S., cross country. Roberts finished 135th in the NCAA Division II Atlantic region championships as a freshman, finishing in 37:09.5 as the Falcons placed 22nd.
LANEY WHITMORE: Boyd County H.S., women’s basketball. The 5-8 freshman guard played in 14 games and averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebound. She made 50 percent of her shots and scored a season-high seven points in an 89-53 victory over Wheeling.
NIYA BRANDON: Tolsia H.S., cross country. A freshman, Brandon ran 28:12.2 to help the Falcons place 19th in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championships.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
