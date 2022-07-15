Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
The Tri-State has produced several major college basketball players in recent years. The following is a look at how six of them performed last season:
JORDYN DAWSON, Huntington H.S., Akron women’s basketball. The Mid-American Conference player of the year and defender of the year, the 5-11 redshirt senior averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She made 45% of her shots, 39.8% of her 3-point attempts and 69.7% of her free throws. Dawson signed to play professionally in Portugal.
MIKAL DAWSON, Huntington H.S., Akron men’s basketball. The 6-5 sophomore averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds last season. Dawson made 38.8% of his shots, 36% from 3-point range, and 68.6% of his free throws. He scored a season-high 17 points vs. Bowling Green and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds vs. Central Michigan.
TAVIAN DUNN-MARTIN, Huntington H.S., Florida Gulf Coast. A 5-8 graduate transfer from Duquesne, Dunn-Martin averaged team-highs 21.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steal. Dunn-Martin made 41% of his shots, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 87.8% from the free throw line. An All-Atlantic Sun selection and league newcomer of the year, Dunn-Martin was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award as the top player at a mid-major program.
MYKASA ROBINSON, Ashland H.S., Louisville. A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive team member, the 5-7 graduate student averaged 3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while helping the Cardinals to the Final Four.
TANNER HOLDEN, Wheelersburg H.S., Wright State. The son of Marshall University hall of famer Rodney Holden, the 6-6 junior averaged 20.1 points per game in earning All-Horizon League honors. He was second nationally with 221 made free throws to help the Raiders to the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 38 points against Illinois-Chicago and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Holden averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals. A Lou Henson Award finalist, he transferred to Ohio State after the season.
SAMANTHA LaFON, Ironton H.S., Marshall. A 6-foot freshman, LaFon made the Conference USA Commissioner’s honor roll. She appeared in 10 games, scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
