Local high school student-athletes experienced a banner week, with major college scholarship offers coming in at a rapid pace.
Ashland basketball star Colin Porter made a tremendous impression on coaches in the last week at the Kentucky-West Virginia Shootout, which the Tomcats hosted. Marshall, Akron and Radford offered the 6-foot-1 rising junior guard, who also owns an offer from Morehead State.
Porter scored 41, 29 and 19 points in a trio of victories in the shootout. He led the Tomcats to a Platinum Bracket championship over Dublin (Ohio) Coffman.
No local player experienced a better week of recruiting than did Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter, who visited Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin. All three Big Ten powers offered Carter, as did Boston College and Nebraska.
Cabell Midland basketball standout Chandler Schmidt received an offer from Navy. Radford and Youngstown State offered George Washington’s Ben Nicol. Man basketball standout Austin Ball picked up offers from Stetson, Radford and Fairfield.
Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan visited Marshall, as did Jackson wide receiver Tristan Prater. The Thundering Herd signed cheerleaders Alyssa Howard of Fairland and Haley May of Johnson Central. Huntington Prep basketball player Maki Johnson received an offer from Louisville.
Lexington Sayre quarterback Cole Pennington, son of former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington, was offered by Akron and Ball State. Wheeling Park sprinter Torrence Walker committed to Virginia Tech. Pikeville girls basketball star Trinity Rowe picked up an offer from Xavier.
NCAA Division II and NAIA programs also were hard at work in search of local talent. Cabell Midland catcher Curtis Ball picked up an offer from the University of Charleston. Fairland linebacker J.D. Brumfield visited Wittenberg University. Portsmouth West golfer Eli Adkins signed with the University of Rio Grande.
Buffalo defensive end Drew Clendenin was offered by Bluefield State. Centre College offered Johnson Central offensive lineman Owen Lemaster. Wheelersburg wide receiver Matthew Miller signed with Georgetown College. Greenbrier East shooting guard William Gabbert committed to Wheeling University.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of Jim McAlister.
Winner of more than 30 Kentucky Press Association awards, the Corbin, Kentucky, native founded the East/West Fast Pitch All-Star Showcase in 1996 and the Kentucky/Tennessee All-Star softball series in 2006.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Chesapeake, Oak Hill and Lucasville Valley boys basketball coach Norm Persin retired.
South Point’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2021 include Vince Chapman, Kelly Arthur Copley, Kayla Fletcher, Ryan Salmons and Jim Scherer. Former Spring Valley running back Owen Chafin was named a West Virginia University football community service athlete of the week.
The state football championships in Ohio have been scheduled for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton the next three years. Former Cleveland State basketball standout Allison Mitchell is the new eighth-grade girls basketball coach at South Point.
Huntington High offensive lineman Maxwell Wentz was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Combine. Steven Lewis is the new baseball coach at Capital High School. Portsmouth Clay hired two new basketball coaches — former Green coach Bobby Blanton for the boys, Drew Emnett for the girls.
Hurricane golfer Savannah Hawkins won the girls 15-18 division of the Callaway Junior Tour tournament at Pipestem with an even-par 72. Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael won the boys 13-14 title with a 2-under, 70. Former Cabell Midland pitcher Madison Jeffrey of West Virginia University threw the fastest pitch of the season in the MLB Draft League, hitting 96.3 mph.