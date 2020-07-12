EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from West Virginia Wesleyan college:
- Ciana Bowen, Lawrence County H.S., softball. A sophomore pitcher, Bowen went 4-2 with a 2.42 earned run average before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 43.1 innings, Bowen allowed 45 hits, struck out 25 and walked eight.
- Mason Brubeck, Spring Valley H.S., football. A junior running back, Brubeck appeared in one game, rushing for 22 yards on seven carries against the University of Charleston.
- Sam Ingram, Winfield H.S., baseball: A true freshman, Ingram appeared in 11 games before the season was called off. He smacked 10 hits in 33 at bats for a .303 batting average and drove in three runs. Ingram was successful on all six of his stolen base attempts and was hit by pitches twice. He made one error in 30 chances as an infielder. As a pitcher, Ingram threw one inning against Pitt-Johnstown and struck out one in a no-decision.
- Braedon McGrew, Winfield H.S., basketball. The sophomore guard started seven games and averaged 3.4 points per contest. He made 36 of 111 shots (32.4 percent), 19 of 74 attempts from 3-point range (25.7 percent) and 10 of 12 free throws (83.3 percent). In 30 games, McGrew grabbed 42 rebounds, issued 53 assists and made 14 steals.
- Taylor Swartz, Meigs H.S., softball. A freshman catcher/outfielder, Swartz made two at bats without a hit. She scored three runs and was errorless in the field.
- Jonah Wellman, Spring Valley H.S., football. The 6-foot-2, 258-pound junior tight end caught five passes for 54 yards and one touchdown, a 14-yard reception vs. Wheeling.