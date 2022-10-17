The TV show “How Do They Do That” highlights engineering and other scientific marvels, but if it had an athletic counterpart, several Tri-State student-athletes might be featured.
Local stars produced some amazing statistics in the last week. Following is a look at some:
Wayne volleyball standout Gabby Elliott is fifth in the nation in service aces with 136. South Point tennis star Meredith Riley won all three of her district matches 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the Ohio state tournament.
Fairland defeated Gallia Academy 3-2 in volleyball to break the Blue Angels’ 97-game Ohio Valley Conference winning streak. The Blue Angels won a share of their eighth straight OVC title, tying the Dragons. Fairland’s junior varsity volleyball team won 21 straight and the OVC title after a season-opening loss to Chesapeake.
Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds scored her 136th career goal to become the leading scorer, boys or girls, in school and OVC history. She also holds the Southeast District record for goals and is fifth all-time in Ohio in all divisions. Reynolds also set the district record for assists, with 73, to rank sixth all-time in Ohio.
Fairland senior Steeler Leep, playing quarterback for the first time, completed 4 of 6 passes for 60 yards in a 21-6 win over Coal Grove and ran 18 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, then moved to wideout and had 31 yards receiving. He also made seven tackles from his safety position.
The Rock Hill boys won their eighth consecutive OVC cross country title. Minford’s Lexi Conkel scored six goals in a 7-2 soccer victory over Wheelersburg. Coal Grove’s Gracie Damron recorded her 500th kill and 300th dig. River Valley volleyball star Hannah Allison made her 500th career assist and teammate Maddie Hall her 500th kill.
Raceland scored all 10 times it possessed the football Friday in a 68-6 victory over Fairview. Portsmouth Notre Dame won its eighth straight Southern Ohio Conference Division I volleyball championship. Lawrence County beat Belfry for the first time in 20 years 35-21 Friday to snap the Pirates’ 55-game district win streak.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: River Valley volleyball standout Madison Hall (Geneva).
COMMITMENTS: Nitro girls basketball player Taylor Maddox (West Virginia State).
OFFERS: Spring Valley golfer Jacob Hensley (Elmhurst); former South Point and Hocking College offensive lineman Brodie Thompson (Kentucky Christian, Union, Gannon, Shippensburg); Hurricane linebacker Montrell Dean (Jacksonville State); St. Albans girls basketball player JayCee Elzy (Brescia).
VISITS: Girls basketball stars Allie Daniels of Spring Valley, Audrey Biggs of Boyd County and Zaniah Zellous and Macie Mallory of George Washington and Capital running back Zashawn Davis (Marshall); Huntington High girls basketball star Ella Giles (Purdue-Fort Wayne). Biggs (Kentucky);
Running backs Kaden Murphy of Coal Grove and Creed Warren of Wheelersburg (Eastern Kentucky); Ironton defensive lineman Noah Patterson (Virginia Tech); GW girls basketball standout Finley Lohan (Youngstown State) and wide receiver/running back Keegan Sack (Virginia Tech);
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Illinois State); John Marshall softball player Ava Blake (Marshall).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chris Stephens resigned as Winfield’s boys basketball coach to spend more time with family. Huntington St. Joe announced it will start a football program. Fairland’s girls won the OVC cross country championship.
Minford won its first Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer title since 2014 on Thursday. The Kansas City Royals released minor league shortstop Gage Hughes, a former Greenup County star. Minford and Wheelersburg are the SOC boys soccer co-champions. Gallia Academy won the OVC boys soccer title.