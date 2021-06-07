With the NCAA recruiting dead period lifted, several local high school student-athletes took advantage to visit college campus.
Offers were extended to many. Here's a look at some of them:
A trio of Huntington High football players -- James Scott, Tyrees Smith and Maxwell Wentz -- received scholarship offers from Wheeling University. Wentz also picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall University. Highlanders' basketball player Mekhi Barlow signed with West Virginia Wesleyan.
Ironton linebacker/running back Trevor Carter visited Virginia Tech. Wilmington College offered Fairland football standout Zander Schmidt. Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson was offered by the University of Cincinnati. Spring Valley football player Ben Turner visited Davidson College.
Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland visited Marshall University and received a scholarship offer from Valparaiso. Boyd County girls basketball standout Audrey Biggs visited the University of Dayton. Fairland's Emma Marshall was offered to run at Shawnee State and Kentucky Christian.
Cabell Midland's Kyle Hightower signed to play baseball at West Virginia Wesleyan. Spring Valley golfer Isaac Bowen signed with Ohio Valley University. Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer picked up offers from Bluefield State and West Virginia State. Marshall assistant coach Mike Bartrum's son, Ty, received an offer from Bucknell.
Portsmouth West's Caleb Hazelbaker signed to play soccer at Wittenberg. Cole Pennington, quarterback at Lexington Sayre High School and son of former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington, visited Marshall. Ohio State offered Wheeling Park track star Torrence Walker.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Ironton High School and Marshall University star football player J.D. Cyrus, who died Friday.
Cyrus was a key offensive lineman on the Fighting Tigers' 1989 state championship team and the Thundering Herd's 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship squad.
A funeral service for Cyrus is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio.
Prayers also are requested for the family of Doug Curry, a star basketball player on Fairland High School's famed "Untouchables," who made the state tournament in 1961.
A funerals service for Curry, 78, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Point Pleasant softball standout Emma Harbour went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and eight runs batted in during a game with Winfield.
Wyoming East coach Ron Mayhew, who is 926-263, never has had a losing season. He began coaching Pineville baseball in 1974. Coal Grove's girls 4x100 relay team set a school record in the state semifinals, running 51.3, topping the mark of 51.8.
Wahama scored 11 runs in the first inning of a baseball game with Ravenswood and held on to win 11-10. In baseball, Wahama's Aaron Henry drove in six runs against Calhoun County.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland baseball star and current West Virginia University pitcher Madison Jeffrey has been invited to play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League. Jeffrey has a solid chance of being selected in the MLB Draft July 11-13.
Former Fairland and current Marshall University golfer Clayton Thomas made a hole in one last week at Azalea Sands Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. River Valley's Bobby Jeffers was named Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball coach of the year.
Former East Carter softball star Montana Fouts of the University of Alabama pitched a perfect game in a 6-0 victory over UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. Against UCLA and Arizona, Fouts combined to strike out 30 in 14 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run, with no walks.
Ironton St. Joe has added former Chesapeake, Rock Hill, Oak Hill and South Webster assistant Bobby Evans and former Spring Valley assistant Les Maynard to its boys basketball coaching staff under new head coach Jacob Wells, a former Rose Hill Christian head coach and Coal Grove assistant.
Poca basketball star and University of Virginia recruit Isaac McKneely is the Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia. Former Ashland basketball player Adam Howard was promoted to associate head coach at the University of South Alabama.
Former Symmes Valley softball star Taylor Webb, a junior at the University of Rio Grande, was an NAIA all-region selection, as was her teammate, former Oak Hill (Ohio) shortstop Caitlyn Brisker. George Washington had a baseball game delayed when a fawn was found napping in the outfield.
Huntington High's 5-3 victory over Spring Valley gave the Highlanders their first sectional baseball tournament victory in eight seasons. Elliott County beat East Carter 10-4 in softball to snap the Raiders' 56-game winning streak against Kentucky 62nd District foes.
Former Minford High and Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden transferred to Notre Dame. Former Fairland track star Jessica Price of Shawnee State was named an NAIA All-American.