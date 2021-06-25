HUNTINGTON — Somebody has to go first. This time it was Trenton Wheeler of Peebles, Ohio vs. Oscar Crabtree in the opening bout at the 33rd annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest on Friday night at Mountain Health Arena.
Wheeler, competing in his second Toughman, got the upper hand on Crabtree late in the first round in the middleweight bout by scoring resounding rights and lefts to the head and prompting the first 8-count on Crabtree.
After the break, Wheeler again went on offense and scored with rights and lefts to the head again and that prompted another 8-count early in round two. Crabtree had had enough and the fite got stopped for a second-round TKO.
“Felt the pressure,” Wheeler said about the first fight on the card which featured 32 first-round bouts.
Wheeler said he spotted an opening when he started to land his punches upstairs.
“He didn’t have his hands up,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he followed the same strategy when the second round started.
“I didn’t think it was over,” Wheeler said when he saw the referee wave his hands to signal the fight was over. “Just did the same thing. It felt good.”
All fighters had just one fight Friday. Action resumes Saturday at 7 p.m. and continues until champions are crowned in all divisions for men and women and Miss Ring Girl is decided.
Cheering picked up in bout four when Hunter Meade met Bradley Frazen in another middleweight fight. Meade stayed busy for three rounds and scored a third-round TKO. He made Frazen take 8-counts in each round.
“I’m a hometown favorite,” said the “Hitman.” “I was trying to get him out of there.”
Eight counts in rounds two and three did it for Meade.
“I hear that family support,” Meade said.
In bout five, Kendrick Collins rocked Michael Pegg with a big right in the first and dropped him to the canvas where he stayed for several minutes before he popped back up.
In bout two, Marvin Workman won by decision over Logan Holland at lightweight. Holland, 18, weighed in at 109 pounds.
In the comeback of the night, Jon Bricker rebounded from a first-round 8-count against Adam Pauley to dominate the final two rounds and get the decision in the middleweight bout. Bricker had the loud crowd behind him the final two rounds.
The event normally is held each January here, but got scrapped this January due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Several COVID-19 protocols are still being observed.
Mountain Health Arena closed in March 2020 as one of the COVID-19 casualties and didn’t reopen until mid-April this year with the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas said five men’s champions and most likely two for women will be determined. Prize money up to $17,000 is available plus Toughman jackets to winners and the Ring Girl Contest winner.
Tickets are $31 for general admission and $41 reserved. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster outlets as well.
The show also will be available on pay-per-view at $19.99. Order at wvtoughman.com