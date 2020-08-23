HUNTINGTON — The Tri-Valley Conference released football schedules, including those for Meigs, River Valley and South Gallia.
Per Ohio High School Athletic Association rules based on a decree from Gov. Mike DeWine and the state Health Department in response to COVID-19, each team will be limited to six regular season games before the playoffs. All teams qualify for the postseason and may play four more regular-season games after being eliminated.
South Gallia begins and ends it season with teams that made the 2019 playoffs. The Rebels start the season Friday at Symmes Valley, then plays its home opener Sept. 4 against Waterford. The Rebels go on the road Sept. 11 at Eastern-Meigs, come home to take on Belpre on Sept. 18, visit Southern on Sept. 25, at conclude the regular season Oct. 2 when they play host to Trimble.
River Valley opens Friday at home vs. Wellston. On Sept. 4, the Raiders visit Meigs before coming home Sept. 11 vs. Vinton County. On Sept. 18, River Valley plays at Alexander, the entertains Nelsonville-York on Sept. 25. River Valley has an open date Oct. 2.
The Raiders don’t face TVC Ohio Division foe Athens, but officials have said they’d like to play after each team is done with the playoffs. River Valley officials have said they’d also like to schedule South Gallia after each team’s postseason run is done.
Meigs opens Friday at Vinton County, then plays River Valley in the Marauders’ home opener Sept. 4. On Sept. 11, Meigs visits Nelsonville-York before coming home Sept. 18 to take on Warren.
On Sept. 25, Athens visits Pomeroy, Ohio. The Marauders close at home vs. Athens.