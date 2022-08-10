The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the 2022 season, new Marshall offensive coordinator Clint Trickettis focused on doing the best he can with the players that are here, but realizes the importance of creating an offense others want to be a part of.

Trickett, who was on Marshall's staff last season as the passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach, earned a promotion and was named the offensive coordinator in the offseason, inheriting a talented group of players that show promise for the upcoming season as well as an offensive support staff that remains largely intact from a year ago.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

