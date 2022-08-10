Marshall offensive coordinator Clint Trickett works with quarterbacks as Herd football continues spring football practice on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the 2022 season, new Marshall offensive coordinator Clint Trickettis focused on doing the best he can with the players that are here, but realizes the importance of creating an offense others want to be a part of.
Trickett, who was on Marshall's staff last season as the passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach, earned a promotion and was named the offensive coordinator in the offseason, inheriting a talented group of players that show promise for the upcoming season as well as an offensive support staff that remains largely intact from a year ago.
"Honestly I tip my hat and I thank [head] Coach [Charles] Huff a lot because of, one, the person and ball coach that he is, but two, the staff that he assembled to help the offense," Trickett said. "We have good players, we have a good staff, and when you put all those things together, it makes my job a hell of a lot easier."
There won't be much schematic change in Marshall's offensive approach under Trickett, he said during a preseason press conference, but he hopes to make the unit more efficient by playing to its strengths and limiting turnovers.
"You can talk about me but it’s really [Huff's] offense and it speaks for itself," Trickett said. "It’s explosive, it’s very balanced, it’s pretty 50/50 run and pass, so for every position it’s extremely beneficial for you to be in our offense and we hope to show that on Saturdays in the fall."
This fall is a big one for Trickett, not just because it will be his first as a primary coordinator, but because in order to have continued success on offense, he knows he has to put a product on the field that players want to be a part of. In essence, recruiting starts by the product that people see on the field.
"Being a first-time coordinator, you can kind of tell I don’t talk," Trickett said. "I don’t put the carriage in front of the horse, you know what I mean? I take care of business and then talk a little bit after it."
By December, Trickett hopes he can talk more than a little bit after displaying an exciting brand of football that speaks for itself, before any other recruiting pitch comes.
"You have to do it and we haven’t done anything," Trickett said, "so that’s why I’m ready to get to work and do it on Saturdays in the fall and answer that question in December when we have recruits hopefully lined out the door to commit to us because they want to play for Coach Huff."
Trickett isn't totally new to the life of an offensive coordinator, having spent one season as the co-coordinator on Willie Taggart's staff at Florida Atlantic University, and he's certainly been around plenty of talented offensive groups dating back to his playing days at Florida State and West Virginia universities where he played quarterback.
In his second year with Marshall, Trickett said he feels more comfortable and that the current roster and the players' willingness to listen and learn is helping move things along at an even greater pace.
"There’s not a guy in our offensive room that I’m not happy to see every day," he said. "They come in with a great energy and so when they come in like that and they want to be coached, it’s your dream as a coach."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
