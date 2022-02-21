PIKETON, Ohio -- Top-seeded Trimble ended eighth-seeded Symmes Valley's season with a 72-37 victory Saturday in a Division IV district semifinal high school girls basketball game at Piketon High School.
The Cats (19-4), ranked seventh in the state, were led by Briana Orsborne with 18 points. Emily Young scored 16 points, Jayne Six 14 and Laikyn Imler 10. Six also grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Vikings (15-9) made just 14 of 56 shots and committed 18 turnovers. They were paced by Kylee Thompson with eight points. Desiree Simpson pulled down 16 rebounds.
Trimble plays South Webster at 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Piketon in the district championship game.
SYMMES VALLEY 11 11 9 6 -- 37: Malone 6, Simpson 5, K. Thompson 8, Gordon 2, Otsby 3, Beckett 4, L. Thompson 0, Patterson 3.
TRIMBLE 20 24 16 12 -- 72: J. Orsborne 7, Imler 10, B. Orsborne 18, Young 16, Six 14, Beha 2, Ives 0, Weber 3, Valentine 0, Kittle 2, Yuska 0, Hardy 0.
ROWAN COUNTY 66, BOYD COUNTY 51: Haven Ford scored 26 points and snatched 10 rebounds to help the Vikings (22-8) defeat the Lions (16-11) in Summit, Kentucky. Katie Chandler scored 18 and Hailey Rose 15.
Emilee Neese scored 18 for Boyd County. Audrey Boggs chipped in 14.
ROWAN COUNTY 27 12 19 8 -- 66: Kat. Chandler 18, Kan. Chandler 7, Utterback 0, Rose 15, Ford 26, Whelan 0, McDaniels 0, Perkins 0, Lewis 0, Walker 0, Eastham 0, Rogers 0.
BOYD COUNTY 16 9 18 8 -- 51: Bartrum 5, Opell 8, Jordan 6, Neese 18, Biggs, Ray 0, M. Stevens 0, S. Stevens 0, Moore 0, Ramey 0, Christian 0, Stewart 0, Hamilton 0.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
