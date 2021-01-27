ASHLAND -- Baylee Trimble scored 25 points, all in the second half, and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Rose Hill Christian (7-4) to a 54-47 triumph over Ironton St. Joe (3-12) Tuesday in girls high school basketball.
Jewelia Van Kueren scored a career-high 16 points for the Royals, who trailed 33-32 after three quarters. Bellamee Sparks scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Emma Whaley paced the Flyers with 21 points. Bella Whaley scored nine points and snared 15 rebounds.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 9 14 14 -- 47: E. Whaley 21, B. Whaley 9, Damron 4, Unger 6, Blankenship 2, Daniels 0, Sheridan 5, Philabaun 0, Weber 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 6 8 18 22 -- 54: Newell 0, Karle 2, Van Kueren 16, Stephens 0, Trimble 25, B. Sparks 11, Wright 0.
Boys
GALLIA ACADEMY 54, ROCK HILL 43: The Blue Devils (5-6 overall, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference) outscored the Redmen 31-22 in the second half to pull away for a victory in Centenary, Ohio.
Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy with 17 points. Brody Fellure chipped in 12 points. Owen Hankins scored 19 points to lead Rock Hill (1-10, 1-7).
ROCK HILL 14 7 14 8 -- 43: Doddridge 4, Hankins 19, Murphy 0, Adams 9, Day 3, Malone 2, Schwab 6, Smith 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 13 16 15 -- 54: Davis 8, Franklin 9, Fellure 12, Phillips 0, Johnson 0, Saunders 0, Call 6, Walter 2, Clary 17.
ALEXANDER 50, MEIGS 38: Kyler D'Augustino scored 28 points as the Spartans (5-7 overall, 4-3 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Marauders (4-7, 3-3-3) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Braylon Harrison paced Meigs with 11 points and Andrew Dodson scored 10.
ALEXANDER 9 18 11 12 -- 50: D'Augustino 28, Houpt 7, Clark 6, Phillips 5, Truax 4.
MEIGS 12 9 9 8 -- 38: Harrison 11, Dodson 10, Cleland 9, Hoover 4, Burnem 2, Roberts 2.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY 66, FAIRVIEW 35: The Hornets flew to a 23-6 lead and rolled to a win over the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky.
Aden Barnett led Magoffin County (4-3) with 18 points. Grayson Whittaker scored 14 and Ben Lafferty 11. Jaxon Manning led Fairview (1-7) with 16 points. Cody Caldwell scored 10.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY 23 22 14 7 -- 66: Barnett 18, Salyer 7, G. Whittaker 14, Lafferty 11, E. Prewitt 2, Damron 1, Bowling 1, Mortimer 2, Z. Whittaker 4, I. Prewitt 6.
FAIRVIEW 6 6 13 10 --35: Johnson 5, Manning 16, Caldwell 10, Tucker 2, Shannon 2, Muncy 0, Terry 0, Day 0, Harper 0, Adams 0, Sparks 0, Mills 0.