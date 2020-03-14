Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.