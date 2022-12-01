HUNTINGTON — Eight Marshall football student-athletes were recognized by the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday with the announcement of the All-Conference teams as voted on by the league’s 14 coaches and select media members.
The Herd had a trio of first-team selections, one offensive and two on the defensive side.
Running back Khalan Laborn stepped into the starting role late in fall camp after Rasheen Ali temporarily stepped away from the program. But behind Laborn’s efforts, the running game didn’t miss a beat.
The redshirt senior became the fastest in school history to reach 1,000 yards in a season, needing just seven games to do so. He rushed for over 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown in the first eight games of the season and finished his first season in a Marshall uniform with 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns to his credit, both of which led the Sun Belt Conference.
Defensive end Owen Porter and defensive back Micah Abraham were selected to the All-Conference First Team Defense.
Porter had the best season of his career, pacing the Marshall defense with a team-high 9.5 sacks, which more than doubled his career total. He was fourth on the team in tackles (54) and had 14 tackles-for-loss, an interception, fumble return for touchdown and nine quarterback hurries to his credit.
Abraham intercepted five passes this season, which is tied for the seventh highest in all of FBS, and broke up another eight passes, while recovering a fumble.
Steven Gilmore was named to the second-team defense after finishing the regular season with three interceptions, seven pass break-ups and logging 39 total tackles in 2022.
Four others — wide receiver Corey Gammage, linebacker Eli Neal, defensive end Koby Cumberlander and safety Andre Sam — were given honorable mention.
Gammage led the team in receiving yards (724) for a third consecutive season and caught five touchdowns. Neal led the team in tackles (88), which includes eight tackles-for-loss. Cumberlander was second on the team in sacks with 6.5 to move him into the Top 10 all-time at Marshall. Sam broke up seven passes and intercepted one in his first year with the Herd.
Coastal Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall became the first-ever three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year to headline the 2022 Sun Belt Football Postseason Awards and All-Sun Belt Teams.
James Madison graduate student quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year; Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year; Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman wide receiver Jared Brown was picked as the Freshman of the Year; and Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
