EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month. The club was popular in its five years in the city and was among the leaders in the Appalachian League in attendance. Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON — Ten Huntington Cubs pitchers made it to the majors, but position players found the trek more difficult.
Three players, though, reached the big leagues and two went on to success in Japan and Mexico.
Pedro Valdez, a left-handed-hitter out of Lopez High School in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Valdes, 18, was a 12th-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs.
A strong player with a quick bat, Valdez played for the H-Cubs in 1991. He drove in 16 runs, batted .289, reached base at a .358 clip and slugged .375. Valdes was 5 for 6 on stolen base attempts and a solid defender on the outfield corners and at first base.
Valdez appeared in the majors in three seasons, playing nine games with the Chicago Cubs in 1996 and 14 games in 1998. The Cubs released him and Valdes signed with the Boston Red Sox before being released. Valdes signed with the Texas Rangers in 2000 and he posted his best big league season, slashing .278/.350.426 in 30 games.
Valdes found great success in Japan from 2001 through 2004 with the Daiei Hawks and in Mexico from 2005 through 2011 with teams in Saltillo, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Moncolva.
Another player who enjoyed success in Japan and Mexico was Julio Zuleta, a massive 6-foot-5, 225-pound catcher who played for the H-Cubs in 1994.
Zuleta spent 1993 and the first half of 1994 with the Gulf Coast League Cubs before earning a promotion to Huntington, where he appeared in merely six games and mustered one hit in 15 at bats. Those numbers, however, didn’t portend what Zuleta, 19, became.
The native of Panama City, Panama, made it to the big leagues with Chicago in 2000 and in 30 games and 68 at bats hit three home runs, drove in 12, batted .294, posted an on base percentage of .342 and slugged .544. In 2001, Zuleta played in 49 games with 106 at bats, smashed six homers, drove in 24 and batted .217.
A three-true-outcomes — home run, walk or strike out — type of hitter, Zuleta signed with the Red Sox in 2003 before embarking on a career in Japan with Daiei, Softbank and Chiba Lotte from 2006 through 2008. Zuleta posted a monster season in 2004 with Daiei, slamming 37 home runs and driving in 100 runs. In 2005, Zuleta smacked 43 homers, a club record for a foreign player, with 99 RBI.
Japanese fans dubbed Zuleta “the Samurai.” He is one of just three foreign players to hit three home runs in one game, made three all-star teams and joined Fernando Seguignol as the only foreign players to homer against 13 different teams.
Zuleta played for Panama in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.
Shortstop Jason Maxwell was a 74th-round draft pick out of Middle Tennessee State University in 1993.
Maxwell’s glove likely was major league ready during his first season of minor league baseball, as the 21-year-old slick fielder was quick and displayed a strong arm and smooth actions. He also could hit. In 61 games in Huntington, Maxwell hit seven home runs, drove in 38 runs, batted .291, reached base at a .416 clip and slugged .469.
Now head baseball coach at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Maxwell played in seven games with the Chicago Cubs in 1998 before being selected off waiver by the Detroit Tigers in 1999. After Detroit released him, Maxwell signed with the Minnesota Twins, appearing with them in 2000 and 2001. In 2000, Maxwell played in 64 games and hit one homer, with 11 RBI, batted .243, posted a .298 on base percentage and slugged .324. In 39 games in 2001, Maxwell homered one, drove in 10 and batted .191.
Maxwell later played in the organizations of the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays.