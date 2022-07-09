HUNTINGTON — A trio of Tri-State junior bowlers will go for the gold this week.
Allie Miles, 17 and a senior at Cabell Midland High School; Sean Tabor, 18 and a 2022 graduate of Fairview High; and Christian Carpenter, 10 and a fifth-grader at Hite-Saunders Elementary, qualified for the Junior Gold Bowling Championships Monday through July 23 at Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Miles and Tabor have made it before. Carpenter is a first-timer.
“Yes, lots,” Carpenter said after being asked if he had any nerves going to the national event. “I think I’ll do pretty well. I hope to make the first cut at least. I want to go have fun.”
Miles and Tabor said they have no such butterflies about competing against the nation’s best junior bowlers. Miles has qualified three times, but the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“You have to have a mental game,” said Miles, who averages 185 and has a high game of 258. “You have to know what you’re doing and how to do it.”
Miles said she hopes to bowl in college. Tabor already is headed to Morehead State University to bowl. He said he hopes to make the best of his opportunity on a national stage and that his game has changed significantly the past two years.
“I’m not really too sure about it,” Tabor said of the national tournament. “I’ve worked really hard for this and I worked really hard to make it. I guess I’m proud of it, but at the same time I feel like I made my parents put too much in to trying to make it.”
All three are coached by Kevin Malone at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. Malone said he challenges the youngsters with the help of Strike Zone’s staff, which conditions the lanes differently than normal to meet junior national specifications.
“The oil pattern plays into the difficulty,” Malone said. “We’re trying to prepare them. We’re putting tough stuff out there and we’re struggling a little bit.”
Tabor, who averages 194 with a high game of 270, is more familiar with the varying conditions than are Miles and Carpenter. He bowls at several locations, including Spare Time Recreation Center in Ironton.
“With Strike Zone doing the Challenge Shot League, it’s helped me figure out some of the patterns,” Tabor said. “I’ve also bowled a lot of tournaments out of state and done the Imperial Match Play League over at Spare Time. They put down a lot of hard patterns. I feel like bowling in all those have helped me prepare.”
Tabor might have inherited bowling genes. He said his uncle, at 7-foot-1, was in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the tallest man to roll a 300 game.
Carpenter, the only lefthander of the three, said he has bowled since he was able to walk. He said he loves the sport.
“You can do it as long as you want,” Carpenter said. “You don’t have to stop unless you just don’t like it anymore. When you get a good amount of strikes, you’re really happy and excited. I just like it.”