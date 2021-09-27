Maybe good things really do come in threes.
A trio of football players from each of Cabell Midland, Fairland and Ironton high schools were among local players who made college visits last week.
Cabell Midland offensive lineman Justice Hutchison visited Duquesne, defensive lineman Nehemiah Roberts visited VMI and defensive end Shawn Rouse visited Eastern Kentucky. Fairland safety/running back J.D. Brumfield and linebacker Zander Schmidt visited Eastern Kentucky University. Dragons safety Steeler Leep visited Dartmouth. Northwestern offered Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter. Fighting Tigers linebacker Angelo Washington and running back/linebacker Jaquez Keyes visited Virginia Tech.
Huntington High girls basketball star Imani Hickman committed to Alderson Broaddus. The University of the Cumberlands offered Russell basketball star Brady Bell. Coal Grove running back Chase Hall visited Youngstown State, which invited Rock Hill tackle Andrew Medinger for a visit.
Belfry safety Zayne Hatfield decommitted from Kentucky Wesleyan and reopened his recruitment. Ironton catcher Nathan Bias visited the University of Rio Grande. Johnson Central offensive lineman Owen Lemaster visited Centre College.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Ashland basketball coach Paul Patterson, who died last week. Patterson coached the Tomcats to four 16th Region titles before leaving in 1979 for Taylor University.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Four Cabell Midland golfers shot identical scores in a victory over Hurricane on Thursday. Evan Jarvis, Cameron Jarvis, Taylor Sargent and Matthew Carney each shot 38.
The Russell soccer quartet of Nathan Totten, Jacob Lodwick, Blake Hern and Preston Guza scored a goal and issued and assist apiece in a 4-3 win over Rock Hill. Lawrence County soccer star Blake Maynard scored five goals and made five assists in an 11-1 victory over Belfry.
Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner won her 100th game in her fifth season. The Lions won just 100 games in the 17 years before she became coach. The Lions' Layla Brown handed out 32 assists in win over Raceland. Ashland's Carleigh Conley had 30 assists in a victory over Rose Hill Christian.
Greenup County soccer goal keeper Ryan Schulz made 42 saves in a 2-1 loss to Menifee County.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington High fans wore blue to the Highlanders' football game at Capital on Friday to honor late Cougars player K.J. Taylor. Highlanders' captains carried Taylor's jersey No. 6 to the coin toss.
Gallia Academy won the Ohio Valley Conference boys golf championship. Fairland's Landon Roberts was the medalist. South Webster won the SOC boys golf championship. Jared Patton is the new boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East.
Point Pleasant's 2-1 victory over Hurricane in boys soccer last week was the first for the Big Blacks over the Redskins in 17 years. Former Jefferson outfielder Chase DeLauter of James Madison University was named to the Cape Cod League all-star team.
Wheelersburg's girls tennis team won the Southern Ohio Conference championship. Russell's 2-0 girls soccer victory over Fleming County Thursday was halted in the 44th minute because of unruly behavior in the stands, prompting officials to rule the contest unsafe to continue.
Ashland's football game at Elizabethtown has been moved from Saturday to Friday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. During two plays in Ohio State's 52-7 victory over Akron on Saturday, Buckeyes linebacker Reid Carrico of Ironton tackled Akron receiver Blake Hester from Ashland.
Fairview picked up a home football game vs. Caverna at 6 p.m. Friday. Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington was invited to play in the O-D All-American Bowl.