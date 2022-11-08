HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane and Spring Valley placed players on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference boys high school soccer team Monday.
Knights named to the first team were Thomas Wheeler, Andrew Warner and Trace Adkins. They were joined on the squad by Andrew Brewster and Simeon Schray of Huntington; Jackson Ahebwa, Nate Kirk and Connor Bush of Hurricane; and Alex Lockhart of Spring Valley.
Sam Clark of George Washington was named player of the year. The Patriots' Erik Engle was tabbed coach of the year.
Also on the first team was Connor Gribble, Landon Shedd and Brayden Dueley of Parkersburg; Mason Eckstrom and Benjamin Blackwell of St. Albans; Jack Bailey, Brayden Scott and Chase Hudson of Capital; and Aiden Holbert and Colin Hamrick of GW.
The second team featured Johnny Aya-Ay, Patrick Clouse and Joey Hager of Huntington; Toby Wheeler of Cabell Midland; Brandon Redden and Grayson Maddox of Hurricane; Makiath Riddle of Spring Valley; Tanner Marlow of Parkersburg; McKabe Allara, Jack Williams, Michael Leuchauer and Wes Goodwin of George Washington; Txus Serrato, Aiden White and Cam Lewis of Riverside; Bryant Saunders and Jerell Reese of South Charleston; Quintin Jones and Walker Lucas of Capital; and Hayden Lane of St. Albans.
Earning special mention was Adam Thomas of Spring Valley; Connor Prichard of Cabell Midland; Seth Casto of Hurricane; Braxton Burke of South Charleston; Zack Oquin of Capital; Isaiah Coles of Riverside; and Alex Zorio and Alex Midkiff of St. Albans.
Honorable-mention selections included Shawn Hogan and Landon Maynard of Cabell Midland; Sam Miller and Parker Riley of Huntington; Trey Ambrose and Brogan Ward of Hurricane; Britton Pulley of Spring Valley; Quention Jones and James Switzer of Capital; Sam Nelson and Ford Sutton of GW; Aiden Merritt and Brayden Tingler of Parkersburg; Jacob Osborne and Noah Lipscomb of Riverside; Devin Rader and Logan Workman of South Charleston; and Jameson Adkins of St. Albans.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.