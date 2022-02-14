PARKERSBURG -- A trio of local grapplers won individual championships Saturday at the West Virginia Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
Cabell Midland's Zoey Salmons, at 107 pounds, and Lorelei Smith at 150 pounds, joined Spring Valley's Ciara Riner at 128 pounds in winning.
Musselman won the championship with 104 points, followed by East Hardy (89), Cabell Midland (64.5), Greenbrier East (51) and Paden City (45).
RIVERSIDE WINS MSAC: Six Warriors won individual titles to lead their team to 159 points and the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship in Parkersburg. The host Big Reds were second with 117 points, followed by George Washington (100.5), Cabell Midland (99.5), Hurricane (93), Huntington (76), Spring Valley (33) and South Charleston (16). Huntington's Jesiah Winters won at 126 pounds and Cabell Midland's Nick Giompalo at 182.
Girls basketball
ROCK HILL 60, PIKETON 45: Hazley Matthews scored 28 points to lead the Redwomen over the Red Streaks in a Division III sectional tournament basketball game in Pedro, Ohio. Matthews scored off six steals as the 10th-seeded Redwomen picked up the pace against the taller Red Streaks, who tried to make the contest a half-court game. Hadyn Bailey backed Matthews with 15 points. Kennedy Jenkins led 23rd-seeded Piketon (6-13) with 15 points. Jazz Lamerson scored 12 and Natalie Cooper 11.vRock Hill visits No. 10 seed Portsmouth West (19-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional final.
PIKETON 10 9 17 9 -- 45: Jenkins 15, McNeely 0, Ad. Johnson 2, Cooper 11, Taylor 0, Ab. Johnson 3, Bear 0, Hauck 0, Farmer 0, Brown 2.
ROCK HILL 15 16 17 12 -- 60: Matney 0, Bailey 15, Harper 0, Easterling 8, Matthews 28, Matney 0, H. Risner 0, Kellogg 0, Kidd 0, J. Risner 9
Boys basketball
WESTERN-PIKE 47, SYMMES VALLEY 42: The Indians edged the Vikings in Latham, Ohio, to tie Symmes Valley for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship. Western-Pike (20-2 overall, 12-2 SOC) outscored the Vikings 13-7 in the fourth quarter. Noah Whitt scored 15 points and Reed Brewster 10 for the Indians. Brayden Webb paced Symmes Valley with 15 points. The Vikings return to action at 7 p.m., Friday, in sectional tournament play vs. either Green or Manchester.
WELLSTON 61, RIVER VALLEY 40: Cyan Ervin scored 24 points as the host Rockets 10-9 overall, 6-6 Tri-Valley Conference) defeated the Raiders (3-19, 2-9). Jance Lambert scored 14 points and Kade ALderman 11 for River Valley, which visits South Point at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in a sectional tournament first-round game.
ALEXANDER 57, MEIGS 42: Kyler D'Augustino scored 28 points and Brayden McKee 12 to spark the Spartans (13-8 overall, 9-2 TVC) to a triumph over the Marauders (10-9, 6-6). Coulter Cleland scored 14 for Meigs, which entertains Southeastern (6-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional tournament opener.