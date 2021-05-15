PEDRO, Ohio -- Mackenzie Hanshaw's last high school at-bat resulted in a massive home run.
That power attracted numerous college programs and the slugging Rock Hill High School catcher chose the University of Rio Grande, a strong NAIA program.
"I didn't want to go far away from home," Hanshaw said of choosing URG, 36 miles from her home. "It was small and had a country feeling to it."
Hanshaw said she will major in nursing.
"The nursing administration is very good with working with athletes," Hanshaw said. "I talked with the professors about that and how they do it.
Hanshaw smashed 10 home runs and drove in 24, batted .338 and slugged .803 this season.
FLETCHER TO ASHLAND: Cheerleading scholarships aren't prevalent, so to earn one a squad member has to be excellent.
Faith Fletcher is that. The Chesapeake High School cheerleader signed Friday to cheer at Ashland University, a NCAA Division II program about halfway between Columbus and Cleveland.
"Their coach reached out to me and is really nice," Fletcher said. "When I went on campus it felt like a small community and really homey. I considered Marshall so I'd be really close, but wanted to get away a little bit."
Fletcher heads to college with a bit of an advantage. Her dad, Cecil, was a football star at Marshall, where he played in the late 1980s and is in the school's hall of fame.
"He still has his schedule from college: Wake up at 6, go to lifting, go to class, go study," Faith Fletcher said of her dad. "He tells me I have to keep everything managed."
Fletcher's brother, also named Cecil, might be of some help, too, as he runs track at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
Faith Fletcher, who also plans to play beach volleyball for the Eagles, said she plans to major in psychology.
"I've always been interested in the way people think and I've liked helping with special education classes and helping with people with autism," she said.
DAMRON TO MOUNT ST. JOSEPH: J.C. Damron is leaving one St. Joe to play for another.
The Ironton St. Joe High School boys basketball standout signed with Cincinnati-based Mount St. Joseph College. The honorable-mention all-state pick averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game last season. Damron pulled down 500 career rebounds and narrowly missed scoring 1,000 points, which he likely would have reached had COVID-19 cancelations cost him several games.
Damron chose Mount St. Joseph over offers from Alice Lloyd, Franciscan, Heidelberg and others. He said he liked the academic features, including small teacher-to-student ratios, at Mount St. Joseph, a NCAA Division III program.