The Ohio Division III Region 11 Southeast District high school basketball tournament resembles the Ohio Valley Conference Invitational.
Three OVC teams -- second-seeded Fairland (19-5), No. 5 seed Chesapeake (15-8) and sixth seed South Point (17-8) -- are in the four-team field with eighth-seed Wheelersburg (14-11) Friday at the Waverly (Ohio) Downtown Arena. The Panthers take on the Pirates at 6:30 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by the Dragons and Pointers.
"That's crazy," South Point guard Mason Kazee said of the OVC contingent dominating play. "All three teams are really good teams."
Seven-time defending league champion Fairland might be considered the favorite if not for the fact that the Dragons lost twice -- 48-45 on Dec. 10 and 67-63 on Feb. 8 -- to South Point. Kazee said the Pointers can be confident and wary at the same time in the third matchup.
"It's kind of both," Kazee said. "We can't come in too confident. They have (first-team all-stater Aiden Porter) and he can give us a nightmare if he's having a really good night. We have to come in still locked in like we haven't played them before and be hungry to try to get that banner."
Fairland has been a regular in the region tournament in recent seasons. South Point hopes to win its first district championship in boys basketball since 1990.
"If one's not scoring, somebody else finds a way to step up," Pointers coach Travis Wise said of his team.
That's how Fairland was in a 60-57 triple-overtime victory over Alexander in the district semifinals. The Dragons won even through Porter and fellow starters Will Davis and Steeler Leep fouled out.
"We had so many guys come up big down the stretch," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "To have won with no AP, no Steeler, no Will, three starters fouled out, that's how hard they play and continue to fight. They don't quit."
Chesapeake and Wheelersburg have waged monumental battles through the years. The Pirates are coached by former Panther Steven Ater. Chesapeake's Ryan Davis has led teams to eight district finals and one state tournament Final Four since 2006.
"Steven does a fantastic job," Davis said of Ater. "Wheelersburg had some guys out early and now they have them back."
The Pirates own a size advantage and prefer a more deliberate style. Chesapeake is small and quick, preferring to run and score in transition.
The winners advance to the Region 11 semifinals Wednesday at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
