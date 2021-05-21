ONA — Coach Bobby Pruett used to tell his Marshall University football squad the Thundering Herd had better players, so go be the better team.
Cabell Midland High School’s softball team is following that mantra, rounding a strong collection of talent into a state championship contender.
“We’re good enough to win it all,” Lady Knights coach Herman Beckett said. “I think the championship will go through St. Albans, but we can play with anybody. We can hit with them, pitch with them and play defense with them. We’re exceptionally good in all three areas.”
Three is a key number for Cabell Midland. A trio of college-bound seniors — shortstop Simone Blanks (Potomac State College), catcher Olivia Pelfrey (University of Charleston) and first baseman Rielly Lucas (Marshall University) — have led an otherwise young club to a 20-6 record.
In the latest statistics available, Lucas leads the Lady Knights in home runs with eight, hits with 30, runs batted in with 25, doubles with seven and batting average at .492. Pelfrey was second in RBI, with 21, to go with two homers and a .310 batting average. Blanks was third in batting average at .412.
“If we work as a team we really have a good shot at states,” Pelfrey said. “There are two groups of girls we hadn’t played with because we lost a season. We didn’t get to play with the freshmen or the sophomores. It’s been kind of difficult to get them together, but we’re doing a good job. We’re all learning together.”
Working as a team is key. The seniors said they try to be good influences on the younger players, including standout freshman pitcher Quinn Ballengee, who won her first seven decisions with a 3.52 earned run average, and batted .359. Junior Jess Terry posted eight wins. Freshman third baseman Sydni Burko was batting .355 and drawing major college attention. Junior Hailey Roe was hitting .364 with 21 RBI. Juniors Jenna Dorsey and Maddie Meadows were batting .400 and .390, respectively.
“I think for being so young, for having so many freshmen and sophomores playing on varsity, we’re really good,” Lucas said. “We’re getting there. The last few games we’ve played more as a team than we have all season. We (seniors) have all been playing on varsity for a while, so that’s helped a lot.”
Blanks has persevered through challenges. She was quarantined for COVID-19 tracing three times last winter, limiting her offseason workouts. Then, she missed two games after spraining her thumb April 17 at Raceland. She said the threat of a COVID-related shutdown is a troubling though, especially for the seniors. Hurricane and South Charleston’s programs are sidelined now for contact tracing.
“We could be quarantined at any moment,” Blanks said. “You just have to be ready for it. We’ve had it in the back of our minds, but it’s the last thing you think about. We want to play the game like it’s our last. If we get quarantined, we get quarantined. We can’t do anything about it.”
Cabell Midland has played its usual rugged schedule. The Lady Knights’ losses were 9-1 and 8-1 to St. Albans, 4-1 to Ironton and Ohio University signee Keegan Moore, 5-3 to Nitro and star pitcher Lena Elkins, 3-2 at Sherman and 7-6 at Kentucky power Johnson Central. Cabell Midland gets another shot at Johnson Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Adams Field. The Lady Knights have beaten strong teams in Lincoln County, Raceland, George Washington, Spring Valley, Huntington High and others.
Cabell Midland presents a problem in all areas, but particularly on offense. The Lady Knights have scored in double figures 10 times this season.
“I think our offense is our strength, but our defense is good, too,” Pelfrey said. “One through nine we can hit. It’s hard to pitch around us.”
The same is true of St. Albans, which beat Cabell Midland for the Mountain State Athletic Conference title.
“I think we’re the closest to them of anyone,” Lucas said, praising the Red Dragons, who are 21-0. “We need to clean up the errors.”
Beckett told his team before Friday’s practice that he wouldn’t trade them for any other.
“We’ve only been shut down twice this year,” Beckett said. “You have to play the best to be the best. I’d take our girls and play with anybody. We’d play Alabama if they’d let us.”
Beckett also praised his assistant coaches for the work they put in with the players.
“They deserve the publicity, every bit they can get,” Beckett said of the kids. “All three seniors are going on scholarships. We have more that people are looking at. I would say 99 percent of the kids we got would play for other team’s varsity teams. You have to keep them happy. We try. Sometimes we don’t accomplish it.”
Beckett also credited the players’ parents.
“They spend a lot of time with them a lot on the road, and a whole lot of money,” Beckett said. “We’re fortunate. Our team is family oriented.”
Time together as a family is dwindling for the seniors, who became emotional at the thought of their high school careers ending soon. They each offered advice for the underclassmen.
“Don’t take your teammates for granted,” Pelfrey said. “After this season, I probably won’t play with them any more. It’s kind of sad.”
Lucas added that the younger players shouldn’t wish away the years.
“Don’t take time for granted,” Lucas said. “It’s flying by. I didn’t believe it as a freshman. I was counting down the days to my senior season, but now I want time to stop.”
If the season has to end, though, the Lady Knights hope it’s with the program’s sixth state championship and first since 2018.