HUNTINGTON — Three student-athletes at Marshall University were recognized by the Sun Belt Conference for their performances.
In men's soccer, freshman forward Matthew Bell was named Offensive Player of the Week after he scored a pair of goals. Teammate Oliver Semmle was given Defensive Player of the Week as he made five saves on six shots faced in a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Pitt Friday night at Hoops Family Field.
Bell is tied for the conference lead in goals (3) and points (6) while sitting in second behind teammate Milo Yosef in total shots (11). Semmle has not allowed more than one goal in any of the team's three matches this season, including a clean sheet in the season opener against VCU.
It's the second week in a row that a member of the Marshall men's soccer team has been given Player of the Week honors. Milo Yosef was given offensive Player of the Week last week after a hat trick against VCU.
On the volleyball court, Herd senior Kaitlyn Gehler was given Defensive Player of the Week honors following her performance at the Miami Invitational over the weekend.
Gehler came up with 70 digs and 12 assists. The Herd went 2-1 on the week and claimed the tournament championship with Gehler earning All-Tournament Team accolades. She is the Sun Belt leader in digs per set at 5.82.
Marshall is back in action on Friday when it hosts the Marshall Invite. The Herd’s first match of the tournament is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. against Charleston Southern in the Cam Henderson Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
