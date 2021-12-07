Ironton's Angelo Washington (25) tackles Portsmouth's Drew Roe (2) as Jaquez Keyes (7) closes in on Oct. 22 at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton. All three players were named All-Ohio Division V on Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — Three players from Ironton, one from Wheelersburg and one from Gallia Academy earned All-Ohio honors in high school football on Tuesday.
Fighting Tigers offensive lineman Rylan Cecil, defensive lineman Nate Cochran and linebacker Angelo Washington made the first team in Division V. The were joined on the first unit by Wheelersburg kicker Braxton Sammons and Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe. Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary was named first-team all-state in Division IV.
Cecil is a 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior; Cochran a 6-3, 300-pound senior; Washington a 6-1, 225-pound senior; Sammons a 6-foot, 175-pound senior; Roe a 5-7, 151-pound senior; and Clary a 6-8, 310-pound junior.
Wheelersburg defensive back Josh Clark, a 6-1, 175-pound senior, was named to the Division V second-team. Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes, a 6-1, 210-pound junior; wide receiver Ty Perkins, a 6-3, 185-pound junior; and defensive end Ashton Duncan, a 6-2, 245-pound senior, were named to the Division V third team, as were Chesapeake defensive tackle Nick Burns, a 6-2, 280-pound senior; Wheelersburg linebacker Carson Williams, a 6-1, 195-pound senior; and Portsmouth 5-9, 190-pound senior linebacker James Thurman.
Local honorable-mention selections in Division V included, Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland, Portsmouth wide receivers Reade Pendleton and Dariyonne Bryant, Ironton wide receiver Landen Wilson and defensive back Aaron Masters, Portsmouth defensive lineman Brenden Truett, Wheelersburg defensive lineman Josh Boggs, linebacker Maddox McCallister of South Point and River Valley defensive back Michael Conkle.
Quarterbacks Gabe Tingle of West Lafayette Ridgewood and Levi Guillon of Piketon shared offensive player of the year honors. Spencer Mesaros of Ravenna Southeast and Carson Bay of Versailles were the defensive co-players of the year. Mike Lento of Kansas Lakota and Dave Maddox of Camden Preble Shawnee were co-coaches of the year.
Gallia Academy receiver Kenyon Franklin, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore, and linebacker Cole Hines, a 5-7, 165-pound sophomore, earned honorable mention in Division IV.
C.J. Hester of Cincinnati Wyoming was offensive player of the year. Luke Ferrell of Bloom-Carroll took top defensive honors. Eric Valentine of Columbus Linden-McKinley was coach of the year.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
