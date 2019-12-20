TAMPA, Fla. — As soon as Marshall University’s football’s team plane touched down here Thursday afternoon, Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday had a bit of a smile on his face.
“We’re here,” Holliday said with a laugh. “That’s progress.”
Considering how Marshall’s trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl went in 2018, that was plenty for Holliday. The last time the team made the trip for this bowl, weather delays kept it grounded for several hours and the squad arrived nine hours later than scheduled.
On Thursday, the only delay was to de-ice the plane at Tri-State Airport — a stoppage easily forgotten just two hours later when the team landed in 65-degree temperatures before transit to Tampa Marriott Water Street, the team’s host hotel.
Hotel and bowl staff welcomed the Herd to the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl for the second consecutive year after the 2018 win over South Florida at Raymond James Stadium.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said being invited back to Tampa for a second straight year speaks to the strength of Marshall’s program.
“It’s a great trip,” Hamrick said. “I think we’re here because our fans came last year and they are going to this year. The reputation of our program and the respect we have plays in, and the brand we provide for television is a draw. It’s the only game on, and they could’ve picked a lot of people to come in and play on Monday to start the Christmas holiday, but they felt like this was a really good matchup of two teams that would bring fans.”
This year, Marshall (8-4) takes on a formidable opponent in UCF (9-3), which has been one of the top Group of Five programs the last few years. In the last two seasons, UCF has earned the Group of Five’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowl, earning a win over Auburn in 2017 before falling to LSU last year.
The matchup offers Marshall a chance to measure itself, heading into the offseason, against a prime opponent and former Mid-American Conference and Conference USA rival that is a big draw for local fans.
Hamrick said the response from supporters has been positive for Monday’s 2:30 p.m. matchup at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We’re anticipating a lot of Herd fans here,” Hamrick said. “We’re knocking on 2,500 to 3,000 tickets already sold, so we think we’ll have a lot of fans here.”
Marshall’s players headed to Busch Gardens for a team event after team meetings at the hotel Thursday afternoon. Friday morning, the Herd heads to practice at Berkeley Prep before going to Curtis Hixon Park for the OnBikes Bike Build, which benefits underprivileged children in the Tampa area.
Select players will also take part in a children’s hospital visit with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout fullback Mike Alstott.