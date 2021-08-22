PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Many of Portsmouth High School’s football games became snoozefests by the second half in recent seasons, but the Trojans might be a sleeper in the Ohio Valley Conference race.
Portsmouth has been an offensive juggernaut behind the passing of quarterback Drew Roe, but the defense has been porous. In a 2-7 season last year, the Trojans gave up 66 points to Coal Grove, 50 points to Ironton, 49 to Chesapeake, 34 to Fairland, and 37 to Portsmouth West.
In Thursday’s season-opening game with Lucasville Valley, however, Portsmouth won 35-3, allowing a field goal on the last play of the half after an 80-yard interception return. The Trojans held the Indians to 72 yards rushing on 40 carries and a mere 64 yards passing.
“I haven’t been very proud of our defensive performance the past three years,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said. “We as a coaching staff have made a cultural shift towards committing and stopping the run. It’s been our Achilles’ heel for a long time. It’s not at all for a lack of scoring points. We’ve always been able to score points, but we have to make sure we’re stopping people.”
Kalb said he liked what he saw Thursday,
“At this point, we’re very hopeful that we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “Between a couple of staff changes to tweaks in the scheme here and there to just making sure we’re finding the right personnel. This is a year where we’re able to trot out juniors and seniors at every position. That helps out a lot, whereas last year we had a plethora of sophomores on defense.”
Portsmouth’s problems on defense are evident in that defensive back Amare Johnson led the team in tackles last season, making 63 stops. Kalb prefers the DBs make fewer tackles, with runners stopped by linebackers and linemen before reaching the secondary. Reade Pendleton is a reliable run defender, having made 65 stops in 2020, but must have help for the Trojans to be competitive in a league that saw Ironton reach the Division V state championship game, Fairland advance to the Division VI Elite Eight and Coal Grove make the Division VI region semifinals.
“Being in a league that is probably 70 or 75 percent run, we’re doubling down on stopping the run, and even bringing a run-stopping mentality to both sides of the perimeter,” Kalb said. “If we’re going to be successful this year, it’s what we have to do. We haven’t had teams throw the ball over us, probably because they haven’t had to. But we can’t continue giving up 2,000-plus yards rushing a season and expect to be successful.”
Kalb said he feels good about James Thurman and Brenden Truitt helping Pendleton at linebacker. A tad of improvement could make a huge difference, as the Trojans lost five games by a touchdown or less last season.