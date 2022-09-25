COAL GROVE, Ohio — Portsmouth used a goal line stand on a 2-point conversion to hold on for a 43-42 victory over Coal Grove Friday night at Patterson Field.
Hornets senior Chase Hall ran for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Tyler Duncan completed 19 of 26 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans (3-3 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference).
ROCK HILL 21, SOUTH POINT 7: Kordell French dominated on offense and defense to lift the Redmen (3-3 overall, 1-2 OVC) beat the host Pointers (2-4, 0-3) at Alumni Stadium.
French carried 14 times for 244 yards and one touchdown, intercepted a pass and ripped the ball away from a South Point receiver at the Rock Hill 2-yard line to stop a scoring threat.
Jordan Ermalovich led the Pointers, completing 16 of 25 passes for 163 yards.
Rock Hill took a 21-0 lead on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Skyler Kidd and French’s 18-yard TD scamper. Hazley Matthews kicked extra points after each TD. South Point set the score on a 7-yard run by Blaine Freeman and Braylon Balandra’s extra point.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 35, MEIGS 0: Makhi Williams completed 13 of 18 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Buckeyes (5-1 overall, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference) by the Marauders (2-4, 1-1). Williams also ran 39 yards for a score.
Hudson Stalber’s 1-yard plunge in the first quarter gave Nelsonville-York all the points it needed.
Cross country
CABELL MIDLAND WINS AT RIO: The Knights girls won the championship of the Patty Forgey Invitational Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.
Cabell Midland freshman Savannah Pritt finished first in the field of 185 runner in 19:26.31. Bigam Maddux of Circleville was second in 20:03.15, followed by Knights Emma Coakley and Hollyn Reed. Cabell Midland’s Kate Meek and Hadley Addis placed 10th and 11th, respectively.
The Knights finished with 21 points. Warren was second with 140, followed by River Valley at 166, Logan Elm 183, Wheelersburg 205, Vinton County 220, North Adams 240, Alexander 266, Waterford 278, West Union 291, Gallia Academy 316, Liberty Union 323, Huntington Ross 325, Crooksville 343, Ignite 353, South Webster 371, Wellston 381, Eastern-Brown 388, Manchester 422, Rock Hill 435 and Ironton 451.
Liberty Union won the boys race with 86 points, one more than Belpre. Cabell Midland was third with 119, followed by Rock Hill at 123, Vinton County 156, Eastern-Meigs 229, Manchester 236, Warren 250, Warren 250, Fairland 251, Oak Hill 238, Waterford 349, North Adams 397, Ignite 432, Northwest 438, River Valley 448, Huntington-Ross 448, Circleville 468, Gallia Academy 483, Logan Elm 487, Adena 494, Wheelersburg 505, Ironton 547, West Union 645, Lucasville Valley 649, Washington 658, Alexander 694, Portsmouth West 700, Wellston 703, Crooksville 810 and Symmes Valley 891.
Milton won the middle school girls championship with 36 points, easily beating second-place Ignite, which had 92. Gabriel Maranzana of Chillicothe (Ohio) Bishop Flaget won the individual title of the 268-runner race in 12:17.9. Huntington’s Laurel Johnson finished second in 12:26.9.
Connor Nolan of Eastern-Meigs topped the middle school boys field of 258 runners in 16:14.02.
River Valley’s Janyn Smith won the middle school boys division in 11:08.56. Eastern-Brown took the team title.
Girls soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 3, OAK HILL 1: Olivia Charles scored three goals to pace the Knights past the Red Devils. Taylor Harris issued two assists and Cailyn Lowe one. Oak Hill scored on an own goal.
Volleyball
FAIRLAND WINS TRI: Fairland won the Jackson Apple Festival tournament in Jackson, Ohio. The Dragons defeated the host Ironwomen and Piketon.
ASHLAND WINS TOURNAMENT: The Volleycats went 5-1 to win the Powell County Lady Pirate invitational in Stanton, Kentucky. Ashland went 5-1 in the tournament.