CENTENARY, Ohio -- Portsmouth made 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away from Gallia Academy 65-53 in Centenary, Ohio.
The Trojans outscored the Blue Devils 20-13 in the final eight minutes. Deandre Berry led the Trojans (6-8 overall, 3-6 Ohio Valley Conference) with 22 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 18 points and Dariyonne Bryant 13. Zane Loveday led Gallia Academy (11-5, 5-5) with 15 points. Brody Fellure scored 13 and Carson Call 11.
SOUTHERN 80, WAHAMA 79: The Tornadoes (5-13) broke a 12-game losing streak with a win over the White Falcons (7-6) in Racine, Ohio. Southern erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit as Cade Anderson finished with 24 points. Aiden Hill scored 18, Brayden Otto 15 and Cruz Brinager 10. Sawyer VanMatre paced Wahama with 35 points. Bryce Zuspan scored 21 and Josiah Lloyd 10.
MEIGS 70, NELSONVILLE-YORK 66: Coulter Cleland scored 18 points, including six free throws late in the game, to lift the Marauders (9-5 overall, 5-2 Tri-Valley Conference) over the Buckeyes (6-11, 1-7) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ethan Stewart chipped in 14 points. Drew Carter scored 26 points for Nelsonville-York, Keegan Swope scored 10.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.