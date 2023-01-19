HUNTINGTON — Perhaps the Village of Barboursville Jump Rope Team’s halftime performance inspired Troy.
The Trojans jumped all over Marshall in the third quarter, outscoring the Thundering Herd 27-11 in that frame in an 87-77 victory Thursday in front of 954 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
Troy (11-7 overall, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) led 40-37 at halftime before a 10-2 run to begin the third period. The Trojans changed strategy at halftime, driving the lane and passing to the block more to create easy shots or draw fouls. They took advantage of Thundering Herd turnovers to quickly get inside.
“They beat us at the basket in the third quarter,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “They didn’t make a 3 in the third quarter.”
In the first half, Troy was content to shoot from long range, making 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
That, however, didn’t play to the advantage of a team with six players 6-foot or taller. The leading offensive rebounding team in the nation scored 17 second-chance points on 15 offensive boards. Overall, the Trojans outrebounded Marshall 51-30.
“They were taking it to the rim and doing what they wanted,” Kemper said. “They scored five or six possessions in a row. That’s not going on at both ends. You’re going to get a run when you do that. That we couldn’t get a stop hurt.”
The Herd (9-9, 2-5) trailed 67-46 after Shaniah Nunn’s basket with 1:28 left in the third quarter, but whittled away at the deficit in the fourth, pulling within 83-73 after Roshala Scott’s layup with 2:27 to play.
Marshall failed to capitalize off a Troy turnover and then the Trojans did what they do well, grabbing two consecutive offensive rebounds that allowed them to run the clock from 1:28 to 0:59 before Nia Daniel made a 3-pointer to end any chance of a Herd comeback.
“Credit Troy,” Kemper said. “In the third quarter they were good at what they’re good at, which is getting the ball to the rim. They got a lot of offensive rebounds when we got them to miss, and made it.”
The Trojans were effective outside, too, making 11 of 20 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“That’s a good shooting night,” Kemper said.
Troy used its depth well. Ten players played at least 10 minutes and four grabbed at least six rebounds, with Sharonica Hartsfield leading the way with nine, along with a game-high six assists. Ja’Mia Hollings scored 19 points, Daniel 16 and Amber Leggett 13.
Scott led the Herd with 29 points. Abby Beeman scored 19 points, issued a team-best six assists and paced Marshall with five rebounds.
The Herd returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles (13-5, 5-1) defeated Appalachian State 75-68 Thursday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
