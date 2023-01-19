The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Perhaps the Village of Barboursville Jump Rope Team’s halftime performance inspired Troy.

The Trojans jumped all over Marshall in the third quarter, outscoring the Thundering Herd 27-11 in that frame in an 87-77 victory Thursday in front of 954 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

