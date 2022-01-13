HUNTINGTON — Montez Tubbs scored 28 points and the Huntington Highlanders cruised to a road win over the Spring Valley Timberwolves 63-48 Thursday night.
The Highlanders came out hot in the first quarter, building a lead as large as 20 points in the opening frame and led 22-5 by the end of it. Tubbs scored nine in the period and Mahki Jackson added six, each outscoring the home team individually.
While a rattled young Spring Valley team appeared shell-shocked, the Timberwolves found a way to bounce back in the second quarter and trimmed the lead to six by the half, closing the second quarter on a 16-3 run. Luke Larson scored all eight of his points during that stretch.
“That’s just making and missing shots,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said. “We was on fire in the first quarter and couldn’t make anything in the second and gave up a lot of offensive rebounds on the other end. We’re at our best when we’re playing sound defensively and able to push the ball.”
The Timberwolves continued to give Huntington problems on the offensive side and trimmed the lead to three halfway through the third period, 31-28, before the Highlanders made another strong push on the back of Tubbs, who netted 11 in the period and sparked a 12-0 run to push the lead back to double digits.
“It’s hard to fight back from that but give our kids credit because they did. We have a lot of young guys out there, at times three freshmen on the floor,” Timberwolves head coach Rick Chaffin said. “They are going to make mistakes but they are going to do some good things, too.”
The scoring run happened quick, which was Huntington’s goal all along.
“We tried to put a little pressure on them and speed them up a bit and get an up-tempo game and get points off of good defense,” Holmes said. “It’s always good to get a road win. I thought our guys stuck together and finished the game well.”
Jackson and Malik McNeely each finished as double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Huntington. Lucas Hazlett scored a team-high 15 for Spring Valley and made three 3-pointers.
The Timberwolves couldn’t keep up with the Highlanders’ speed and size, Chaffin said, crediting Huntington’s strength underneath the basket as a catalyst in putting the game out of reach.
“I think that the size they had inside knocked us off the block, [they] were able to rebound and get easy baskets. We don’t have any big kids,” Chaffin said. “They pushed the ball inside on us and scored.”
Another advantage for the visitors came at the free-throw line, as Huntington converted on 8 of 15 attempts while Spring Valley made just 6 of 17, including nine missed attempts in the second half.
Huntington (6-3) picked up its third consecutive win and second in as many nights. The Highlanders next face Ashland on the road Saturday night. Spring Valley (1-7) dropped its seventh consecutive contest after winning the season opener, losing by double-digits in five of those games.
HHS 22 5 18 18 — 63: Tubbs 28, McNeely 11, Jackson 10, Lochow 8, Hickman 6
SV 5 16 10 17 — 48: Hazlett 15, Larson 8, Grayson 7, Adkins 4, Parsons 4, Caldwell 4, Smith 3