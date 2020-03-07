HURRICANE, W.Va. — After making a surprising run to the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 title game, the Van Bulldogs ran out of steam.
Three lead changes in the opening minutes of the contest made it seem like Van was going to give Tug Valley trouble but the Panthers, led by Caleb May and Ian Reed, weren’t letting another sectional title game slip out of their grasp.
With a 65-56 win over six-seed Van, the Panthers now find themselves one win away from earning a spot in the West Virginia Class A boys basketball state tournament in Charleston.
May connected on a layup to give Tug Valley a 13-9 lead at the end of the first period and then hit three of his four 3-point shots in the second quarter while Ian Reed hit another shot to help the top-seeded Panthers to a 35-20 lead at the break.
May (4) and Reed (3) combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the first half.
“When you come out making your shots, you can’t ask for much more than that. It got us going and that’s what led us to a win tonight.”
The Bulldogs had no answer for either the long ball or underneath the basket, committing costly turnovers and failing to secure rebounds. While the 3-ball was crippling for Van in the first half, May’s ability to drive to the basket proved to be the dagger in the second half.
“He carried us in the first half,” Panthers coach Garland Thompson said of May’s performance. “But we also got some good minutes from Jovy (Sorrells) and Ian (Reed) got hot too.”
David Stewart scored six consecutive points for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter and Austin Javens chipped in another basket to cut the deficit to seven with just over two minutes left in regulation.
Tug Valley wouldn’t make another field goal in the contest, but used free throws to keep protect the lead and secure the win.
“Van didn’t want to quit. They hit shots, made foul shots and we’d make a bad play or something but luckily we held on and made enough plays down the stretch to win,” said Panthers coach Garland Thompson.
“Now we get to go home on that precious floor in Tug Valley.”
Tug is a perfect 6-0 in regional games in Naugatuck and will face the loser of Williamstown and Parkersburg Catholic Wednesday in the regional co-finals.
A win would give the Panthers their first state tournament birth since 2017-2018.
TV 13 22 14 May 30, Reed 16, Davis 6, Sorrell 6, Colegrove 4, Linville 2, Savage 1
VAN 9 11 16 Stewart 23, McMicken 14, Jarrell 12, Javins 4, Booth 3