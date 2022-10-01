GLENHAYES — Tug Valley (5-1) jumped to a 12-0 lead and rolled to a 44-7 victory over Tolsia (0-5) on Friday.
The Rebels scored early in the second quarter when Luke Williamson hit David Dingess on a 66-yard touchdown pass and Miguel Camara kicked the extra point to make it 12-7.
Tug Valley dominated the rest of the way, scoring twice before the half to take a 24-7 lead into the break. The Panthers added 20 more points in the third quarter.
Tug Valley outgained Tolsia 463-150. The Panthers had a balanced attack with 261 yards rushing and 202 passing. Adam Slone ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Bryson Elia added 76 yards and a score, Austin Smith rumbled for 24 yards and a TD, and QB Elijah Fluty ran twice for 15 yards and a TD. In the air Fluty added two more scores as he finished 13 for 20 for 120 yards. Julian Vance caught two TD passes.
For Tolsia, Williamson was 4 for 12 passing for 114 yards, with three interceptions.
Defensively, Tug was led by junior defensive lineman Buddy Marcum with nine tackles, including two sacks, and five tackles for losses.
On Friday, Tolsia plays host to Mingo Central. Tug Valley plays again Oct. 14 at home against Mount View.
