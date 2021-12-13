The Tug Valley Panther cheerleaders were all smiles and held up four fingers as they won the Class A State Cheerleading Championship for the 4th time in 5 years on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
Photos by Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News
HUNTINGTON — Last season, Tug Valley was unable to compete in the West Virginia State Cheerleading Championships due to Mingo County’s COVID-19 status.
This year, the Panthers made sure to make up for the lost opportunity.
Tug Valley won the Class A championship, topping defending champion Man High School to earn its fourth title in five years.
The West Virginia State Cheer Championships took place on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
““I’m so excited, I couldn’t have asked for anything better than what these girls put on the floor today,” Tug Valley head coach Tara Wolford said. “Last year was a trying year. It was COVID frightmare.”
In Class AAA, Spring Valley and Hurricane each were among the eight participants. Bridgeport earned the Class AAA title while Jefferson was named as runner-up. Other participants included George Washington, Woodrow Wilson, Wheeling Park and Martinsburg.
In Class AA, Winfield and Logan each were also participants, but Robert C. Byrd emerged as the victor while Fairmont Senior finished as runner-up. Other Class AA participants included WestSide, East Fairmont, Shady Spring and Lincoln.
The remaining Class A participants involved were Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Midland Trail, Doddridge County, Peterburg and Greenbrier West.
Logan’s Alice Akers was honored at the event as the WVSSAC’s 2020-21 Coach of the Year.
