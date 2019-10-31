HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Thundering Herd will be at Rice, but plenty of exciting football is schedule for Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
The Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl field is set, with kickoff at 9 a.m.
Barboursville, Douglass-Cammack and Huntington each features three teams in the eight-team field.
In the A-team contest, Barboursville will play D-C. The Knights reached the championship with a 46-6 semifinal victory over Huntington. The Express made the finals by beating Buffalo-Wayne 34-6.
D-C also is in the B-team game, taking on Ona-Milton. Both teams posted shut-out victories in the semifinals. The Express beat Huntington 44-0. The Panthers blanked Lawrence County 20-0.
The C-team game pits Huntington against Barboursville. The Hawks beat Lawrence County 40-6 in the semifinals. The Knights defeated Buffalo-Wayne 28-6.
In the D/E-team games, Ceredo-Kenova plays Huntington. The Wonders won their semifinal game 22-6 over D-C. The Hawks triumphed over Barboursville 22-0.