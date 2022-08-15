One of the better high school football games in Southeast Ohio this weekend features two teams from Kentucky.
Raceland hoped to open its season Friday at home against rival Ashland, but delays in finishing installation of new turf forced the game to an alternate location — Wheelersburg. The laying of the new surface, which cost more than $792,000, started in late May.
“We had some options,” Raceland principal Tom Collins said. “Because of our staff’s relationship with the staff at Wheelersburg, we decided to play there.”
Raceland will take on Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wheelersburg, which entertains Ironton at 7 p.m. Friday in its opener.
“We were right there,” Collins said of the Rams’ field being close to completion in time for the opener. “Little prickly problems emerged and we had to make a decision.”
Wheelersburg has served as host for other programs before. Last season, Portsmouth West and Green used the Pirates’ Ed Miller Stadium for home games while their facilities were under construction.
Collins said the Rams appreciate Wheelersburg’s hospitality. He added that Raceland’s field will be ready for the Rail Cities Bowl Aug. 27 vs. Russell.
As for Friday’s game, Raceland will be the home team, Kentucky High School Athletic Association Officials will work the contest and the schools have worked out agreements on concessions and such.
SARGENT’S MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENT: Taylor Sargent turned in quite the performance in helping Cabell Midland’s golf team win the Oglebay Invitational last week.
Sargent, a senior, tied for second place with a 3-over par, 74. She also made a hole in one, acing the par-3, 15th hole.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Ashland’s girls soccer team has outscored its opponents 26-0 in starting the season 3-0. The Kittens defeated Paintsville 10-0, West Carter 6-0 and Belfry 10-0.
Russell girls soccer star Eva Blanke scored four goals Saturday in the Red Devils’ 11-2 victory over Danville. Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss set a school record with eight goals Saturday in a 10-0 triumph over Pike County Central. Ashland defeated West Carter in girls soccer to improve to 20-0 all-time vs. the Comets.
ROCK HILL HALL: The Rock Hill High School 2022 Hall of Fame class includes former student-athletes Ronnie Banks, Robin Blagg, Bobbi Harper-Dickess, Jeff Fraley, Jim Orrick, Jeff Virgin, coaches Sam Hall and Mark McFann, and lifetime service inductees Wanda Jenkins, Steve Lambert and Charles Turvey.
The group will be honored before the Redmen’s home football game vs. Oak Hill.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Boyd County infielder Alex Martin (Xavier); Herbert Hoover kicker Levi Paxton (Marshall); Alexander basketball all-stater Kyler Daugustino (West Liberty); Wellston boys basketball player Cyan Ervin (Rio Grande).
OFFERS: Fairland girls basketball standout Kamryn Barnitz (WVU Tech); Greenup County girls basketball player Rachel Bush (Centre); Russell softball player Audrey Patel (Pikeville).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland’s Landon Roberts was the medalist at the Ironton Invitational golf tournament, shooting 1-over par, 71, at the Ironton Country Club. Former Fairland High and Marietta College basketball player Kelsey Warnock is the new volleyball coach at Fairfield Union.
Jessica Kern Huff is the new girls basketball head coach at Huntington St. Joe. Last season’s coach, Alyssa Hammond, is remaining on staff as an assistant. Cabell Midland won the Duke Ridgely Invitational golf tournament. Ryan Kinder is the new girls basketball coach at Fairview.
High school football season begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Tri-State when Portsmouth visits Lucasville Valley. Former Marshall University tight end Gator Hoskins is the new football coach at Eastside High in Gainesville, Florida.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
